Job growth beats expectations. That could boost Republicans but also trigger higher interest rates

A stronger-than-expected labor market report Friday — highlighted by a quarter of a million new jobs and the best year-over-year wage growth in nine years — could provide a boost to Republican candidates at the polls next week but also could trigger higher interest rates.

The 250,000 net jobs created in October were well above expectations, although the figure likely included a lot of catch-up hiring after a sub-par September in which payrolls expanded by a downwardly revised 118,000 positions. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, the lowest since 1969.

The more significant news in the report released by the Labor Department was that wages hit a post-recession milestone. Average hourly earnings increased 3.1% for the 12-month period that ended Oct. 31. That was the best since April 2009, two months before the end of the Great Recession.