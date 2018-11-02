Job growth beats expectations. That could boost Republicans but also trigger higher interest rates

Nov. 2, 2018, 1:20 p.m.
A stronger-than-expected labor market report Friday — highlighted by a quarter of a million new jobs and the best year-over-year wage growth in nine years — could provide a boost to Republican candidates at the polls next week but also could trigger higher interest rates.
The 250,000 net jobs created in October were well above expectations, although the figure likely included a lot of catch-up hiring after a sub-par September in which payrolls expanded by a downwardly revised 118,000 positions. The
The more significant news in the report released by the Labor Department was that wages hit a post-recession milestone. Average hourly earnings increased 3.1% for the 12-month period that ended Oct. 31. That was the best since April 2009, two months before the end of the Great Recession.
During heated trade talks with Japan in the 1980s, Robert Lighthizer, then a top negotiator under President Reagan, earned the nickname “missile man” after he took one of Japan’s written offers, folded it into a paper airplane and flung it at the opposing side.
A biographer has discovered the future chief justice of the United States once proposed marriage to the person who would become the first woman to serve on the court.
NPR's "Morning Edition" reports author Evan Thomas found William Rehnquist's letter to Sandra Day O'Connor while researching his upcoming book about her, "First." The two dated while students at Stanford Law School in the early 1950s. They had broken up but remained friends.
Rehnquist graduated and in a March 29 letter, wrote: "To be specific, Sandy, will you marry me this summer?" She said no.
Oprah Winfrey will campaign on Thursday for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
Abrams' campaign confirmed that the billionaire media mogul will appear with Abrams, who is vying to become the country's first black female governor. The Atlanta Voice and BuzzFeed News first reported Winfrey's plans.
Winfrey is part of a parade of high-profile figures weighing in during the final days of Abrams' tight race with Republican Brian Kemp.
Election day is less than a week away, but more than 23 million Americans are apparently so psyched or angry or frightened or inspired or whatever drives people to the polls that they have already cast their ballots.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Pennsylvania on Tuesday to mourn a synagogue massacre that left 11 people dead.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Trump will go "to express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community."
There have been mixed responses to Trump's plan to visit.
CNN President Jeff Zucker says another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.
Zucker announced that there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.
Atlanta police have confirmed they responded to a report of a suspicious package at a post office Monday morning.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) stopped in Oceanside on Friday to stump for Mike Levin, a Democrat running to flip retiring Rep. Darrell Issa’s seat from the Republican column.
The senator hit familiar notes from the outset, calling for the overturn of the Supreme Court’s “disastrous” Citizens United decision and the raising of the national minimum wage to $15 per hour.
“Today, we tell corporate America that we, Mike and I and others, are going to stop this corporate greed and create an economy that’s going to work for the middle class,” he said.