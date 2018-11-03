Advertisement
Essential Washington
1095 posts
By Ralph Vartabedian

Scandal, demographics and political machinations affect the race to fill Darrell Issa’s House seat

Two years ago, Republican Rep. Darrell Issa kept his seat by 1,621 votes, making the race in his sprawling coastal 49th District in Orange and San Diego counties the closet congressional tally in the nation that year.

Now the district, covering 54 miles of coastline and mansion enclaves, that has long been controlled by the GOP looks as if it could flip to Democrats, with scant funds and few ad buys going to support the Republican trying to succeed the retiring Issa.

Diane Harkey is polling double digits behind Democrat Mike Levin in a race crucial to which party controls the House and whether President Trump can continue advancing his agenda.

Read more

Advertisement
By

Job growth beats expectations. That could boost Republicans but also trigger higher interest rates

A stronger-than-expected labor market report Friday — highlighted by a quarter of a million new jobs and the best year-over-year wage growth in nine years — could provide a boost to Republican candidates at the polls next week but also could trigger higher interest rates.

Read Article
Advertisement
By

To Trump's trade czar, the key to boosting U.S. industry is playing hardball with China

During heated trade talks with Japan in the 1980s, Robert Lighthizer, then a top negotiator under President Reagan, earned the nickname “missile man” after he took one of Japan’s written offers, folded it into a paper airplane and flung it at the opposing side.

Read Article
By Maya Sweedler  and

Veteran featured in GOP congressman's midterm election ad posted racist rants and violent threats on Facebook

On the home page of his campaign website, Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale has posted a television ad showing a veteran praising the Republican congressman for helping him get a lung transplant.

Read Article
  • Supreme Court
By Associated Press

William Rehnquist once proposed to Sandra Day O'Connor, biographer says

William Rehnquist, left, and Sandra Day O'Connor.
William Rehnquist, left, and Sandra Day O'Connor. (Hillery Smith Garrison / Associated Press; Harry Cabluck / Associated Press)

 A biographer has discovered the future chief justice of the United States once proposed marriage to the person who would become the first woman to serve on the court.

NPR's "Morning Edition" reports author Evan Thomas found William Rehnquist's letter to Sandra Day O'Connor while researching his upcoming book about her, "First." The two dated while students at Stanford Law School in the early 1950s. They had broken up but remained friends.

Rehnquist graduated and in a March 29 letter, wrote: "To be specific, Sandy, will you marry me this summer?" She said no.

Advertisement
By Associated Press

Oprah Winfrey to campaign in Georgia for Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams, left, and Oprah Winfrey.
Stacey Abrams, left, and Oprah Winfrey. (Michael Holahan / The Augusta Chronicle via Associated Press; Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey will campaign on Thursday for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Abrams' campaign confirmed that the billionaire media mogul will appear with Abrams, who is vying to become the country's first black female governor. The Atlanta Voice and BuzzFeed News first reported Winfrey's plans.

Winfrey is part of a parade of high-profile figures weighing in during the final days of Abrams' tight race with Republican Brian Kemp.

By

Early voting is blowing the doors off this midterm election, but it's unclear what that means for Tuesday

Election day is less than a week away, but more than 23 million Americans are apparently so psyched or angry or frightened or inspired or whatever drives people to the polls that they have already cast their ballots.

Read Article
  • White House
By Associated Press

President Trump will visit Pittsburgh to mourn synagogue massacre, White House says

Thousands of mourners attended a vigil for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting on Sunday in Squirrel Hill.
Thousands of mourners attended a vigil for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting on Sunday in Squirrel Hill. (Michael M. Santiago / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via Associated Press)

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Pennsylvania on Tuesday to mourn a synagogue massacre that left 11 people dead.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Trump will go "to express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community."

There have been mixed responses to Trump's plan to visit.

Advertisement
  • White House

Watch live: Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds first White House press briefing after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

By Associated Press

Suspicious package addressed to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters intercepted

CNN President Jeff Zucker says another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.

Zucker announced that there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.

Atlanta police have confirmed they responded to a report of a suspicious package at a post office Monday morning.