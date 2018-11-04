Advertisement
Essential Washington
1121 posts
By  and Victoria Kim

Love or hate Trump, he's made California a hive of midterm election activity

For many Californians, Saturday was a sunny gift of a fall day, a chance to stroll the beach, rake leaves, visit a park or take in a child’s soccer game.

For Cristina Escobedo, it was a time to save her daughter from possible deportation. For Marylee Sanders, an opportunity to stand up for Brett Kavanaugh. For Paul Samuels, a chance to learn some newfangled technology and feel as though he was making a difference.

California, which is key to control of the House in Tuesday’s midterm election, was a hive of political activity in the final weekend of the long campaign, a rarity for a state that is more accustomed to watching voters elsewhere hold sway over Washington and its policymakers.

Read more

Advertisement
By

With Democrats well-positioned to take the House, Republicans scurry to save the Senate

Swamped by a tidal wave of Democratic cash, Republicans entered the final 72 hours of the midterm campaign scrambling to preserve their slim Senate majority as a bulwark against the increasing prospect of a Democrat-run House.

Read Article
Advertisement
  • Midterm Election
By

Undecided in Irvine: She'll have to read up to decide how to vote

(Victoria Kim / Los Angeles Times)

Jane Shi, a 50-year-old banker and independent voter who lives in Irvine, said volunteers for both Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Laguna Beach) and Democratic challenger Katie Porter had come to her door. Even so, she had yet to make up her mind about who she was voting for.

Federal policies and candidates, Shi said, matter little in her life. Her priority has been state ballot propositions, and particularly Proposition 10, on rent control. She has a personal stake because she owns rental property.

“That’s more applicable for me locally,” she said. “I’m definitely against it; it’s bad for everybody,” she said.

  • Midterm Election

Pizza delivery for Cisneros campaign volunteers — from Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris

  • Midterm Election
By

Democrat Josh Harder emphasizes his opponent's GOP healthcare vote

Josh Harder, 32, poses for a photo with supporters at canvass kickoff in Modesto.
Josh Harder, 32, poses for a photo with supporters at canvass kickoff in Modesto. (Jazmine Ulloa/ Los Angeles Times)

To large and rambunctious crowds of volunteers on the final stretch of his campaign, Democrat Josh Harder on Saturday stressed the issue that started it all for him: healthcare.

The former investor and venture capitalist spent most of the last decade outside his Central Valley district for school and work. But he has said he made his return to the place where he was born and raised to run for Congress — his first bid for elected office — because of Republican Rep. Jeff Denham’s vote to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act.

“Every person you will be talking to today has a loved one who would be affected and hurt by that vote,” he told a group of more than two dozen people gathered at a Turlock home for a canvass kickoff. “For me, it would be my younger brother, David. He was born 10 weeks premature.”

Advertisement

He wouldn't vote Tuesday anyway, but the country's polarization is turning him off more

(Victoria Kim / Los Angeles Times)

Jason Gates doesn’t have a TV at home, but it’s still been difficult for him to avoid what seems to be wall-to-wall political campaigning ahead of next week’s midterm election.

His mailbox has been stuffed daily with campaign mailers — his three young kids sometimes draw on them before they all go into the trash — and he’s barraged by ads on social media sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Nextdoor.

No matter. This election, like all the others in his 40-year life, Gates is not voting.

By

In this California House race, water is 'lifeblood.' Will an edge on the issue give Republican Rep. Denham a boost?

Jake Wenger grows walnuts on land where early settlers arrived in search of gold and instead found rich soil. His orchards just west of Modesto stretch 700 acres and supply a nut company that has remained in his family for four generations.

Read Article
  • Midterm Election

A vote against Trump in Santa Clarita

Advertisement
By Maya Sweedler

Ammar Campa-Najjar gets a hand from Eric Garcetti in the 50th District

Democratic candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar fires up volunteers with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti in Escondido on Saturday.
Democratic candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar fires up volunteers with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti in Escondido on Saturday. (Maya Sweedler / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti stopped by Escondido to help Democratic congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar kick off his get-out-the-vote push Saturday. Campa-Najjar is challenging Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) for his seat in the conservative 50th Congressional District.

Recent polls have showed the gap narrowing between the 29-year-old first-time candidate and the five-term incumbent, who was indicted in August on charges of campaign finance violations. Hunter still holds a narrow lead, but it is within the margin of error.

In his remarks to the volunteers, who filled the cramped campaign headquarters, Garcetti spoke about the importance of electing someone who values unity over self-preservation.

  • Midterm Election
By

For two Democrats, a vote to protect healthcare and Social Security

Patricia Hayes, 58, and Michael Hayes, 63, of Buena Park. Both cast ballots for Gil Cisneros in the 39th District.
Patricia Hayes, 58, and Michael Hayes, 63, of Buena Park. Both cast ballots for Gil Cisneros in the 39th District. (Christine Mai-Duc / Los Angeles Times)

Patricia and Michael Hayes came to a Sears parking lot in Buena Park to vote in person Saturday afternoon, their grandson Terrence in tow. Michael said the most important issues driving his congressional vote as a retiree were protecting Social Security, Healthcare, and Medicare. 

"There is a movement, I think, on the Republican side to do away with it," he said. 

"Especially for people with preexisting injuries," his wife, Patricia Hayes, chimed in.