Decline of white Republicans on L.A.'s northern outskirts puts GOP at risk in midterm election

Josh Harder, 32, poses for a photo with supporters at canvass kickoff in Modesto. (Jazmine Ulloa/ Los Angeles Times)

To large and rambunctious crowds of volunteers on the final stretch of his campaign, Democrat Josh Harder on Saturday stressed the issue that started it all for him: healthcare.

The former investor and venture capitalist spent most of the last decade outside his Central Valley district for school and work. But he has said he made his return to the place where he was born and raised to run for Congress — his first bid for elected office — because of Republican Rep. Jeff Denham’s vote to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act.

“Every person you will be talking to today has a loved one who would be affected and hurt by that vote,” he told a group of more than two dozen people gathered at a Turlock home for a canvass kickoff. “For me, it would be my younger brother, David. He was born 10 weeks premature.”