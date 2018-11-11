Here's how a controversial voting system will decide a congressional race in Maine

Nov. 11, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
For the first time in U.S. history, a controversial voting system known as “ranked choice” is being used to decide a federal election.
It’s happening in Maine, which adopted the system in 2016.
Rather than marking a single candidate, each voter ranks them all, assigning a first-place vote, a second-place vote and so on down the ballot.
Nov. 9, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
- Immigration
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a legal challenge to President Trump's order denying asylum to migrants if they cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
The lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court in San Francisco and argues the new rules are against the law. Attorney Lee Gelernt said the regulations will put families in danger.
The suit seeks to declare the regulations invalid and wants a judge to stop the rules from going into effect while the litigation is pending.
Nov. 9, 2018, 9:16 a.m.
President Trump is brushing off former First Lady Michelle Obama's declaration that she can't forgive him for campaign rhetoric that potentially put her family at risk.
Trump instead pointed to former President Obama, telling reporters outside the White House on Friday, "She talked about safety. What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you and you and you." Trump didn't explain what he meant.
In the former first lady’s upcoming memoir, she says Trump's rhetoric barely concealed "bigotry and xenophobia" that was "dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks."
Nov. 9, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
- White House
- Russia
President Trump is moving to distance himself from Matthew Whitaker as he faces criticism over his choice for acting attorney general.
Trump told reporters Friday that "I don't know Matt Whitaker" and said he didn't speak with Whitaker about special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Whitaker has made public comments critical of Mueller's investigation, and critics have called on Whitaker to recuse himself from oversight of the inquiry. Under former Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, the investigation was overseen by Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein.
Nov. 9, 2018, 8:55 a.m.
- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is home after being released from the hospital. She had been admitted for treatment and observation after fracturing three ribs in a fall.
The court said Ginsburg was released Friday. Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says she is “doing well” and working from home.
The court had previously said the justice fell in her office at the court on Wednesday evening and went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight.
Nov. 8, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
- Congress
Democratic gun-control activist Lucy McBath has defeated Republican Rep. Karen Handel of Georgia in a suburban congressional district long considered safe for the GOP.
Handel had to seek reelection after winning her seat last year in a close special election race against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
McBath became an advocate for stricter gun laws after her son, Jordan Davis, was fatally shot at a Florida gas station in 2012 by a man angry over loud music the teenager and his friends were playing in a car.
Nov. 8, 2018, 6:21 a.m.
The Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall in her office at the court and is in the hospital.
The court says the justice went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington early Thursday after experiencing discomfort overnight. The court says the fall occurred Wednesday evening.
Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for treatment and observation after tests showed she fractured three ribs.
Nov. 7, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
- White House
The White House on Wednesday suspended the press pass of CNN correspondent Jim Acosta after he and President Trump had a heated confrontation during a news conference.
They began sparring after Acosta asked Trump about the caravan of migrants heading from Latin America to the southern U.S. border. When Acosta tried to follow up with another question, Trump said, "That's enough!" and a female White House aide unsuccessfully tried to grab the microphone from Acosta.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement accusing Acosta of "placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern," calling it "absolutely unacceptable."
Nov. 7, 2018, 10:20 a.m.
President Trump sparred with reporters at his post-election news conference, ordering several to sit down and telling another he's a "rude, terrible" person.
He told another reporter he's "not a fan of yours, either."
The president's mood turned sour Wednesday after reporters pressed him on why he referred to a migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. on foot through Mexico as an "invasion." Trump ramped up his anti-immigrant rhetoric against the caravan in the final days of the midterm elections.
Nov. 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
- Midterm Election