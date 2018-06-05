From left, candidates running for the Rep. Ed Royce's seat: Phil Liberatore, Sam Jammal, Young Kim and John Cullum (Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call)

Voters in California’s key House districts are poised Tuesday to determine match-ups that could make or break Democrats’ chances of taking back the House this fall.

The most pressing concern for Democrats is whether their wide, boisterous field of candidates means the party will be locked out of multiple races thanks to the state’s top-two primary, which advances the two candidates with the most votes regardless of party.

The prospect of voters only having the choice between two Republicans on the ballot in crucial races in November has forced Democratic groups to spend more than $7 million in the closing weeks of the campaign to avert disaster.