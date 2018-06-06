They were out for a morning stroll, or about to hit the surf, and that was about the only thing they had in common.

Patti Rummel said she supported Democrat Harley Rouda in the crowded 48th Congressional District race because she wanted to back the person who seemed to have the best chance at getting enough votes to prevail in California’s top-two primary, which advances the top two vote-getters regardless of party. Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is seeking reelection and Scott Baugh is the leading Republican challenger on the ballot, along with a number of Democrats.