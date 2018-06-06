Sure, it’s just a primary.
And the general election is five months away.
But is that reason enough, in a state that has screamed its political resistance loud and clear, to sleep through an election?
Voters overwhelmingly chose Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the California primary Tuesday.
Feinstein was long expected to secure a spot on the November ballot in her campaign for a fifth full term in the U.S. Senate, and the Associated Press called the race not long after polls closed Tuesday evening.
The question remains who Feinstein will face in November, as votes for the other 31 candidates were still being tallied Tuesday.
They were out for a morning stroll, or about to hit the surf, and that was about the only thing they had in common.
The Californians in Huntington Beach on Tuesday morning were scattered in their support for candidates on the primary ballot.
Patti Rummel said she supported Democrat Harley Rouda in the crowded 48th Congressional District race because she wanted to back the person who seemed to have the best chance at getting enough votes to prevail in California’s top-two primary, which advances the top two vote-getters regardless of party. Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is seeking reelection and Scott Baugh is the leading Republican challenger on the ballot, along with a number of Democrats.
If you are a registered voter in Los Angeles County and poll workers say they can’t find your name on the roster at the polling place when you go to vote, don’t worry — you can still cast a provisional ballot.
Some Angelenos needed a bit of reassurance that their votes would be counted in Tuesday’s primary election after 118,522 voters’ names were accidentally left off rosters due to a printing error, according to L.A. County Registrar Dean C. Logan.
About 2.3% of L.A. County’s 5.1 million registered voters and 35% of the county’s 4,357 precincts were affected by the error, according to figures provided by the registrar-recorder/county clerk’s office, which was still trying to determine the reason for the printing error. Voters whose names are missing are being encouraged to file provisional ballots, which are verified by vote counters later.
Most of California’s vulnerable incumbents will watch primary election returns tonight from Washington, if they stay up to watch them at all.
Reps. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) and Mimi Walters of Irvine plan to stay in California to watch the returns. Reps. Steve Knight of Palmdale, David Valadao of Hanford, Jeff Denham of Turlock and Duncan Hunter of Alpine will travel back for votes, according to their staffs.
The House schedule — set by a fellow Californian, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield — has them voting on seven noncontroversial bills, including a tweak to the route of a national scenic trail in Minnesota and a waiver of permit fees for veterans groups who want to demonstrate on federal land. Such routine votes are often held on the first night of the House work week. Many vulnerable lawmakers were in Washington on primary day in 2016 as well.
The accusations of sexual misconduct, followed by resignations, tore through Sacramento last fall as the #MeToo movement began to rock institutions of power around the nation.
Looking to juice turnout in his home turf, Gavin Newsom spent his final public appearance before the polls close Tuesday at an upscale Oakland food court taking well-wishes and the occasional tough policy question.
And selfies. Lots of selfies.
“At this stage, we just need to get our voters out through the day,” Newsom told a local TV news reporter Tuesday afternoon. He added: “We’re here in Oakland — a big part of our base, it’s the Bay Area.”
While the contest for governor is drawing more attention in Tuesday’s election, there are seven other statewide races also on the ballot, including a barnburner between state Atty. Gen.