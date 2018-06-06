California’s most wide-open primary in two decades ended Tuesday with contests from governor to seats in the U.S. House that seemed focused, even fixated at times, on the race for second place.
The rules of the top-two primary — in which a cluster of candidates gets whittled down to two semifinalists — seemed almost to eclipse everything else about the campaigns being waged this year.
Gamesmanship was everywhere. Could a feared opponent be shut out of a spot on the fall ballot? Might a political party’s leaders convince some hopefuls in crowded races to step aside and thus avoid splitting the vote?
Actor and model Antonio Sabato Jr. has clinched second place in the race for a congressional seat to represent most of Ventura County.
Sabato, a vocal supporter of President Trump who spoke at the 2016 GOP national convention, was leading fellow Republican Jeffrey Burum by more than 2,000 votes Wednesday morning when the Associated Press called the race.
Sabato, who appeared on the ballot simply as Antonio Sabato, will face incumbent Democrat Julia Brownley, who had more than double Sabato’s vote tally in the primary as of Wednesday morning.
It will be Republican Young Kim against Democrat Gil Cisneros in the race to replace Rep. Ed Royce of Orange County in November.
The Associated Press said Wednesday morning that Cisneros, a Navy veteran-turned-multimillionaire, had finished second in a crowded field in the 39th District. He was garnering 19% of the vote.
Kim, a former Royce staffer who had received his endorsement, clinched a spot in the runoff Tuesday night. She had 22% of the tally, and was slightly more than 2,000 votes ahead of Cisneros on Wednesday morning.
Katie Porter will challenge GOP Rep. Mimi Walters in November, setting up a pitched battle in a crucial House district.
Walters, first elected in 2014, represents one of the seven GOP-held districts Democrat Hillary Clinton won over President Trump in 2016. Four Democrats were on the ballot Tuesday fighting for a chance to unseat her this fall.
The primary fight on the left mostly came down to Porter and Dave Min, both UC Irvine law professors who spent the closing weeks of the campaign attacking each other.
Ammar Campa-Najjar will take on embattled GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter in inland San Diego County’s 50th Congressional District.
Democrats have taken aim at Hunter’s district even though it’s unfriendly territory on paper: Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by 15 percentage points, and President Trump won here in 2016 with 55% of the vote.
But an ongoing criminal investigation into Hunter’s campaign spending, which included payments to nail salons, his children’s private school and an airline that flew his family rabbit, has boosted their hopes. Hunter’s fundraising cratered at the end of last year, when he raised just $50,000 in three months. He has spent a good deal of his campaign coffers on legal fees and earlier this spring filed paperwork to form a separate legal defense fund.
For the second statewide election in a row, California voters will choose between two Democrats for the U.S. Senate in November.
State Sen. Kevin de León of Los Angeles placed second in the top-two primary, earning a spot on the general election ballot with Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
The two Democrats will square off on Nov. 6 in a contest that pits Feinstein's decades of political strength as a moderate against De León's potential appeal to progressives and Latinos.
Fresh off a strong second-place showing in Tuesday’s California gubernatorial primary, Republican businessman John Cox said his opponent in November is supporting left-wing policies that will turn the state into a failed regime.
“This debate is going to set up a clear choice between Venezuela, which is what (Lt. Gov.) Gavin Newsom wants California to look like, and the California Dream, which I want to restore,” Cox said on Fox News on Wednesday morning.
Newsom, a Democrat, is the heavy favorite to defeat Cox in November in a state where Democrats overwhelmingly outnumber Republicans. Cox criticized Newsom for backing liberal immigration and taxation policies that he said would turn California into Venezuela, the South American country that is collapsing under autocratic rule with energy and food shortages.
President Trump tweeted his support for Rep. Dana Rohrabacher on Wednesday morning after the Costa Mesa Republican finished first in Tuesday’s primary voting.
“We are proud of you, Dana!” the president wrote.
It’s still unclear who Rohrabacher will face in the November election. Two Democrats, Harley Rouda and Hans Keirstead, and another Republican, Scott Baugh, were closely locked in the race for second place.
President Donald Trump touted Republican businessman John Cox’s second-place finish in California’s gubernatorial primary.
Trump had sent off a series of tweets in the final weeks of the campaign to boost Cox, a perennial candidate who spent millions of his own money in the race. Cox on Tuesday night bested former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat.
Cox will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is a heavy favorite, in November. But a Republican’s appearance in the gubernatorial runoff will likely drive GOP turnout in the state, which could be pivotal in House district races that will help determine control of Congress.
Rep. Tony Cárdenas easily topped a five-way field of candidates Tuesday, despite facing a lawsuit accusing him of child molestation.
Cárdenas, a Democrat from the San Fernando Valley, had earned support from more than two-thirds of voters in his district based on tallies as of Wednesday morning. Republican Benny Bernal was in second place with 18% of the vote.
The suit alleges that Cárdenas groped a 16-year-old girl in Los Angeles more than a decade ago. The congressman has vigorously denied the claims, saying that they were the invention of a former staff member. No public evidence has emerged to support the lawsuit's claims, and The Times has been unable to corroborate any of the allegations.