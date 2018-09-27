The toughest challenge facing Judge Brett Kavanaugh when he appears at a Senate hearing Thursday about allegations of a decades-old sexual assault may be reconciling the two starkly different depictions circulating about his high school and college years.

Unfortunately for Kavanaugh, both versions — one of a hard-partying, heavy-drinking frat boy and the other of a church-going athlete known from age 14 for respecting women’s dignity — come from Kavanaugh’s own words.

Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor, is expected to tell the committee about what she says was a traumatic encounter in which a 17-year-old, “stumbling drunk” Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her and put his hand over her mouth to stifle her screams. She says she escaped when Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them and they all tumbled to the floor.