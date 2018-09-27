Millions of people heard
The story was difficult to take in, and that’s especially true for victims of sexual assault.
If Ford’s testimony stirred up painful or traumatic memories, there are places you can turn for help, including:
Christine Blasey Ford wants to know when Mark Judge worked at the Potomac, Md., Safeway store.
During Thursday’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ford said she could better nail down the date of her alleged assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh if she knew when Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh’s who Ford said participated in the attack, worked at the grocery store.
Ford said she ran into Judge at the store six to eight weeks after the assault during a summer in the early 1980s. Ford believes it was 1982, but is unsure.
“It would be helpful … to figure out when he worked there, if people are wanting more details from me about when the attack occurred,” Ford said. “If we could find out when he worked there, then I could provide a more detailed timeline as to when the attack occurred.”
GOP senators’ strategy of bringing in an outside counsel to do their questioning may have saved Republicans from embarrassing flubs, but two hours into the hearing, she doesn’t appear to have successfully undermined Christine Blasey Ford’s story, observers say.
“The Republicans’ choice to hire an outside prosecutor, which frankly initially filled me with dread because I thought we’d see a harsh prosecutorial style today, has worked out better than I had expected,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). “Her questioning has been professional and level. It does lead to the odd visual of a whole group of senators sitting in silence with someone they hired to question for them is questioning.”
Conservative TV commentators have been frustrated that special counsel Rachel Mitchell hasn’t been able to discredit Ford’s claim that she was assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh when they were both in high school. Democrats say Mitchell was undercut by there not having been an FBI investigation of the allegation, which Republicans have resisted.
During a lunch recess in the Brett Kavanaugh-Christine Blasey Ford hearing, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin appeared flummoxed by the tactics of outside counsel Rachel Mitchell as she questioned Ford. Mitchell, a sex-crimes prosecutor from Maricopa County, Ariz., is serving as a proxy for male Republican senators who declined to question Ford directly about her allegations that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge sexually assaulted her in 1982.
“I can’t figure out what she’s getting at,” said Toobin. “It’s CSI, Chevy Chase.”
He was referring to Mitchell’s tactics in the second and third hour of the hearing, when she asked Ford about her admitted fear of flying, and then brought up several incidents in which she took airline trips.
Asked as he left for the lunch break if he has found professor Christine Blasey Ford to be credible, Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said: “It’s too early to say. I don’t think she’s uncredible, I think she’s an attractive, good witness.”
Asked to clarify what he meant by attractive, Hatch said “in other words, she is pleasing.”
“I can tell you this, she’s attractive and she’s a nice person,” Hatch said. “And I wish her well.”
Hatch has been a strong defender of Kavanaugh and has scowled off and on as the hearing has gone on.
Hatch said he’s not going to second-guess having prosecutor Rachel Mitchell do the questioning for Republicans.
“I think it’s a good format. We’re in the early throes of this and it’s pretty hard to make any kind of determination at this point,” Hatch said.
Christine Blasey Ford came across in her hearing Thursday as nervous and unfamiliar with congressional hearings, but fully confident that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party in the early 1980s.
Her obvious lack of familiarity with the ways of Washington could boost her credibility with undecided lawmakers and the public. It undermined the suggestion by Kavanaugh’s supporters that she’s part of an organized political effort to attack the nominee.
At several points during Thursday’s testimony, Ford relied on instruction from her lawyers. And when Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) asked if she needed a break, Ford deferred to the committee.