During Thursday’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ford said she could better nail down the date of her alleged assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh if she knew when Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh’s who Ford said participated in the attack, worked at the grocery store.



Ford said she ran into Judge at the store six to eight weeks after the assault during a summer in the early 1980s. Ford believes it was 1982, but is unsure.