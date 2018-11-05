Patty Lennon, 71, woke up early on Monday to volunteer with Democrat Andrew Janz's campaign. (Jazmine Ulloa/Los Angeles Times)

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes is beloved by his supporters in this rural Central Valley district where GOP registered voters safely outnumber Democrats. But that hasn’t stopped 71-year-old Patty Lennon from working to unseat him over the last year.

The retired kindergarten teacher on Monday was one of dozens of volunteers helping to coordinate and train canvassers making a final push for Democrat Andrew Janz. Like many Janz supporters there, she said Nunes had lost his way and is playing into President Trump’s hands at the expense of his constituents.

“I don’t see it as a Republican or Democrat thing,” she said, decked in a yellow traffic vest and jeans. “I see it as doing what is best for the Valley. People thought we needed a change in 2016, and I think we need that change for seat 22.”