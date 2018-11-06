A crowd of mostly women gathered in the House candidate’s Santa Clarita headquarters and listened as Schiff (D-Burbank) helped pump up the canvassers who were preparing to spread out across California's 25th Congressional District.

"Women are going to transform the Congress, so much for the better,” Schiff said, then referred to the recent confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “If half of the members of Congress were women, we wouldn't leave a credible allegation of sexual assault to be investigated in a matter of hours or days. We would take that seriously. We wouldn't stand a president mocking the victim of assault if there were a few more women in the Congress of the United States."