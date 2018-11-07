John Cox, Republican candidate for California governor, gives his concession speech at the US Grant Hotel in downtown San Diego., (Howard Lipin / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox conceded defeat Tuesday night but told supporters that he predicts a resurgence of the Republican Party in California and said he’s “not going anywhere.”

“Let me tell you, this Republican Party will be back in this state,” Cox said to applause. “And our path to success is going to be based on delivering the quality of life that people need so desperately.”

Cox was met with cheers as he took the podium in the U.S. Grant hotel's ballroom shortly after 9:30 p.m., telling the crowd that he’d called Lt. Gavin Newsom, wished him well and offered him assistance.