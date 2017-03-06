Iranian Americans join human rights groups in protesting revised ban

Iranian Americans joined a chorus of criticism Monday over President Trump's revised travel ban, saying at its core that it continued to target Muslims.

“Make no mistake," the National Iranian American Council said. "The new Muslim ban is still an unconstitutional ban that targets individuals based on their religion and nationality.

"And it is still a ban that undermines rather than enhances America’s security," the Washington-based advocacy group said.

It blamed the first version of the ban for a spate of hate crimes across the country and said countless Iranian families will no longer be able to visit relatives in the U.S. if the new measure is enacted.

Major human rights organizations echoed the objections. Margaret Huang, executive director of the U.S. branch of Amnesty International, said the order represented "the same hate and fear with new packaging" and "blatant bigotry."

"It will cause extreme fear and uncertainty for thousands of families by, once again, putting anti-Muslim hatred into policy," she said, and will do nothing to make the country safer."

The New-York-based Human Rights Watch said the changes announced Monday were "merely cosmetic."