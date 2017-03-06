Iraqis fighting with U.S. against Islamic State say they need option to travel to the U.S. 'like a back door'

Abu Hasan, a commander of popular mobilization forces fighting to free Mosul from Islamic State, was standing at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city at dusk when he heard about President Trump's revised travel ban.

"The people of Iraq suffered a lot of terrorism. The order was wrong, wrong, wrong," he said of the original travel ban that included Iraq. "We are defending not just Iraq but the world against Islamic State. Hopefully our relationship with the Americans will develop and we will have an alliance against terrorism."

Ahmed Galadi, 30, a federal police officer with the emergency response division fighting in West Mosul, was encouraged by the revised ban, which he called "a secure decision."

Galadi, a father of two, worked with U.S. forces for years and has paid a steep price. In 2009, his twin brother was killed while driving his car, shot in the head by a militia member who mistook him for Galadi.

"My family doesn't know I'm working with Americans now. If they did, they would say, 'Once the Americans go, where will you go? Because the militias will kill you,'" he said.

He knows of scores of other Iraqis who worked with U.S. forces and were later killed in his native Diwaniyah, south of Baghdad.

He wants the option of fleeing to the U.S. if needed, especially for his wife, 12-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter, "like a back door."

He said the earlier travel ban for Iraq needed to be lifted "for all those who work with Americans. We should have an opportunity because we are the guys who want to make Iraq better."