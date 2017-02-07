Judges ask about limiting parts of the travel ban, rather than blocking it entirely

Judges considering whether to reinstate President Trump's travel ban showed interest in the government’s argument that at most the ban should be limited, rather than blocked entirely.

Government attorneys have argued that the temporary restraining order issued by James L. Robart, a Seattle federal judge, went too far in effectively shutting down implementation of Trump's ban nationwide.

"It is overbroad.... It shouldn’t cover people who have never been to the United States,” said August E. Flentje, the government attorney.

Judge Richard Clifton, an appointee of George W. Bush, appeared to agree. “Why isn’t it overbroad?” he asked the state’s lawyer.

The exchange left open the possibility that the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges could issue a compromise decision that blocked part of Trump’s order, but not all of it.