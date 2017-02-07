What to expect today in the legal fight over President Trump's order to block all refugees from around the world and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries:
- There has been a flurry of lawsuits as the appeals court decides whether Trump's immigration ban will be enforced. It currently is not.
- The law backs a president's power on immigration. Here's where the travel ban differs.
- Homeland Security secretary: The chaotic rollout of Trump's travel ban is "all on me."
- Trump vows to keep fighting for 'common sense' travel ban
- The most important lawsuits to watch
- Read Trump's executive order and legal filings for and against the travel ban
Judges ask about limiting parts of the travel ban, rather than blocking it entirely
|David Savage
Judges considering whether to reinstate President Trump's travel ban showed interest in the government’s argument that at most the ban should be limited, rather than blocked entirely.
Government attorneys have argued that the temporary restraining order issued by James L. Robart, a Seattle federal judge, went too far in effectively shutting down implementation of Trump's ban nationwide.
"It is overbroad.... It shouldn’t cover people who have never been to the United States,” said August E. Flentje, the government attorney.
Judge Richard Clifton, an appointee of George W. Bush, appeared to agree. “Why isn’t it overbroad?” he asked the state’s lawyer.
The exchange left open the possibility that the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges could issue a compromise decision that blocked part of Trump’s order, but not all of it.