Politics

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges sharply questioned lawyers from the Department of Justice and Washington state over a moratorium on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim counties. Now, they've taken the case under submission. Stay tuned for further analysis.

  • Trump's words on Muslims come to bite back him
  • Judges ask about limiting parts of the travel ban, rather than blocking it entirely
  • Meet the three judges deciding whether to reinstate Trump's travel ban
  • Read Trump's executive order and legal filings for and against the executive order

Listen to a replay of Tuesday's hearing about Trump's travel ban

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
63°