Listen to a replay of Tuesday's hearing about Trump's travel ban

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges sharply questioned lawyers from the Department of Justice and Washington state over a moratorium on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim counties. Now, they've taken the case under submission. Stay tuned for further analysis.
