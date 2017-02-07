Listen to a replay of Tuesday's hearing about Trump's travel ban

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges sharply questioned lawyers from the Department of Justice and Washington state over a moratorium on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim counties. Now, they've taken the case under submission. Stay tuned for further analysis.

Trump's words on Muslims come to bite back him

Judges ask about limiting parts of the travel ban, rather than blocking it entirely

Meet the three judges deciding whether to reinstate Trump's travel ban

Read Trump's executive order and legal filings for and against the executive order