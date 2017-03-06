President Trump signed an executive order Monday ordering new travel restrictions for residents of six Muslim-majority countries as well as a temporary ban on refugees from around the world. This directive comes after Trump's original executive order was rebuked in the federal courts.
The new ban, which takes effect March 16, halts travel for 90 days for residents of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The refugee suspension will last 120 days.
Many Iraqis are hoping they will be able to travel soon to the U.S.
|Molly Hennessy-Fiske
Rachel Ramey and her Iraqi husband applied for a U.S. visa almost a year ago. She was shocked by the first travel ban, which suspended travel for Iraqis and still felt "nervous" after hearing about the revised ban.
"What if we get to the airport and have everything together and they say, 'No, we're denying you,'" said Ramey, 33, a teacher, from her home in the northern city of Sulaymaniyah.
She said the revision was "encouraging" but until the vetting process is spelled out, "It's just more delay."
"There doesn't seem to be much clarity on whether the process was paused or is this going to be another six months," said Ramey, who is trying to return home to the U.S. with her husband to start a family.
The couple have been married two years and have already provided documentation of their relationship to U.S. officials, Ramey said, including old love letters.