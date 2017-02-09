The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled to continue blocking enforcement of President Trump ’s travel ban. The unanimous decision means that a stay preventing a ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries remains in place, at least for now. The ruling came after the three-judge panel heard arguments this week from the Justice Department and Washington state.
New York attorney general praises 9th Circuit Court decision
|Maura Dolan
New York Atty. Gen. Eric T. Schneiderman called Thursday's decision "a major victory for the rule of law."
"State attorneys general have been leading the fight against President Trump's order on behalf of the many universities, hospitals, businesses and residents harmed by it, and today the 9th Circuit affirmed the critical role we play," Schneiderman said.