The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges sharply questioned lawyers from the Department of Justice and Washington state over a moratorium on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim counties. Now, they've taken the case under submission. Stay tuned for further analysis.

  • Trump's words on Muslims come to bite back him
  • Judges ask about limiting parts of the travel ban, rather than blocking it entirely
  • Meet the three judges deciding whether to reinstate Trump's travel ban
  • Read Trump's executive order and legal filings for and against the executive order

One legal expert's prediction: Appeals court will send Trump immigration ban back to federal judge in Seattle

Brian Gorrick, a former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and 9th Circuit Court Judge Stephen Reinhardt --  and author of an appellate lawyer's guide to practicing before the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals -- provided a running commentary on Twitter to Tuesday's arguments on the Trump administration's immigration ban.

Check out his predictions and analysis on the case:

