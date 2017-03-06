Texas attorney general praises new executive order as an answer to 'a very real danger'

Ken Paxton speaks after he was sworn in as Texas attorney general in Austin on Jan. 5, 2015.

Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton has hailed President Trump's new executive order limiting refugee immigration and travel from six majority-Muslim countries.

“The executive order issued today by President Trump is a direct response to an ongoing weakness in the refugee vetting process, which was identified to Congress by multiple federal officials, but left unaddressed by the Obama administration," Paxton said in a statement.

"In light of the looming threat of terrorism, the president has both the constitutional authority and solemn duty to take reasonable steps in securing our border. President Trump’s action shows decisiveness in answer to a very real danger, and I appreciate his efforts to protect the safety and security of Texans and all Americans."

Paxton had also spoken out for the first travel ban. He filed a brief in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in support of it after the Trump administration appealed a Seattle federal judge's Feb. 3 order calling for a nationwide halt to the first ban.

On Feb. 9, a panel of three judges from the 9th Circuit refused to reinstate the travel ban.