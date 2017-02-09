The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled to continue blocking enforcement of President Trump ’s travel ban. The unanimous decision means that a stay preventing a ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries remains in place, at least for now. The ruling came after the three-judge panel heard arguments this week from the Justice Department and Washington state.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer downplays 9th Circuit Court decision against Trump's travel ban
In a Facebook Live interview with Breitbart, the right-wing website formerly led by chief White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to downplay Thursday's decision in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
"Tonight was just a procedural ruling on the temporary restraining order. We look forward to a full hearing on the merits of this case, and we feel very confident that we're going to prevail," Spicer said in the two-and-a-half-minute video.
He said the White House and President Trump would "examine our legal options," and he defended the implementation of the executive order.
The court declined to order the reinstatement of the president's moratorium on refugees and on travel from seven mostly Muslim countries. The halt on the controversial travel rules was ordered last week by a federal judge in Seattle as an emergency pause while a lawsuit from the states of Washington and Minnesota proceeded.
Trump has suggested he will appeal the case to the Supreme Court.