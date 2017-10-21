Trump tweets he'll authorize release of JFK assassination files

President Trump tweeted Saturday that, pending more information, he plans to allow the release of classified files related to the November 1963 assassination of President Kennedy.

Several media outlets had reported in recent days that White House officials expected the president to block the release of thousands of classified files as security agencies voiced concerns that sensitive documents could be included if the full trove of more than 3,000 files is released.

The tweet didn’t specify whether the president intends to allow all, or just some, of the information to become public, and he stipulates that the decision is “subject to the receipt of further information.”

The White House clarified later in the day with an unattributed statement that “the President believes that these documents should be made available in the interests of full transparency unless agencies provide a compelling and clear national security or law enforcement justification otherwise.”

In an effort to stamp down conspiracy theories, Congress passed the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act in 1992 to hold the files from public release for 25 years. Trump has until Thursday to block the files’ release, otherwise they are scheduled to be made public by the National Archives.

