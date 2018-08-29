GOP Rep. DeSantis rides Trump endorsement to gubernatorial win in Florida primary. Graham leads Democrats

Ron DeSantis, a three-term Republican congressman riding the endorsement of President Trump, surged to win Florida’s Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday. Gwen Graham, the daughter of a former governor and longtime U.S. senator, was narrowly leading a crowded Democratic field.
With more than 60% of the votes counted, DeSantis, 39, an Iraqi War veteran and three-term congressman from the Jacksonville suburbs, held a commanding 56% to 37% lead over Adam Putnam, Florida’s agricultural commissioner and the one-time favorite to succeed GOP Gov. Rick Scott.
On the Democratic side, Graham, 55, a moderate seeking to become Florida’s first female governor, was just barely ahead of the more liberal Andrew Gillum, the African-American mayor of Tallahassee.
In Tuesday’s other major contest, in Arizona, three Trump loyalists were vying in the GOP Senate primary for the seat being vacated by Republican incumbent Jeff Flake. The winner — Rep. Martha McSally, former state lawmaker Kelli Ward, or ex-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio — was expected to face Democratic Rep. Krysten Sinema in November, the prohibitive favorite in her primary.
The two Republican races, nearly a continent apart, reflected a similar dynamic: a fight between a favorite of the GOP establishment and pugnacious opponents pitching themselves as outsiders and the truest Trump believer.
DeSantis, who started as an underdog, vaulted into competition after winning the president’s endorsement due in good part his frequent appearances on Fox News. In one TV ad, making light of DeSantis’ presidential loyalty, the candidate sits on the floor watching his toddler daughter, Madison, play with toy building blocks and urges her to “build the wall” — a reference to Trump’s border policy.
In the course of the campaign, the contestants and their backers spent $120 million on television ads, giving Florida the most expensive gubernatorial race in the country.
DeSantis’ win extended Trump’s nearly unbroken streak of anointing favored primary candidates and helping lift them to victory, underscoring his hegemony over the GOP.
The question is whether the presidential embrace will serve candidates as well in the general election.
Democrats are hoping a Trump loyalist will flop with the broader electorate in November — fewer than half the state’s voters approve of Trump’s performance, according to polls — giving the party control of the governor’s mansion for the first time in more than two decades.
If Graham, a former one-term congresswoman, succeeds, she would assume the seat once held by her father, Bob, who spent decades in Florida politics, as governor and a U.S. senator.
In other contests, three-term Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson won his primary without opposition and will face Scott, who easily topped the GOP field, in November. The race will likely be one of the nation’s hardest-fought and costliest Senate contests, as Nelson is considered among the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents.
The Democratic party needs a gain of two seats to take control of the Senate, provided every one of their incumbents wins reelection.
Among a handful of competitive House primaries, Democrat Donna Shalala, a former Health and Human Services secretary in the Clinton administration, held a steady lead over state Rep. David Richardson in an open-seat contest centered in Miami. Former journalist and TV presenter Maria Elvira Salazar looked set to win the Republican nomination.
The seat, held by retiring GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, is considered one of Democrats’ best pick-up opportunities in the country.
In Arizona, the Republican contest was a fight for the chance to succeed GOP incumbent Jeff Flake, whose criticisms of Trump made him persona non grata with the Trump-loving base.
McSally — the favorite of party leaders in Washington— vied with Ward and Arpaio for the mantle of most Trump-worthy, a primary strategy that could prove troublesome in the general election in another state where the president is not widely popular beyond his core Republican supporters.
Despite entreaties from the candidates and their allies, Trump did not endorse in Arizona’s contest.
On the Democratic side, three-term Rep. Sinema faced a challenge from civil rights attorney, Deedra Abboud, who ran on a liberal agenda.
Even before the polls closed, McSally assailed the Phoenix-area lawmaker, calling Sinema a political chameleon who shed her past left-wing leanings to assume a more centrist persona.
In the final days, the race was overshadowed by the death of Arizona’s senior senator, Republican John McCain, and a suggestion by Ward that his family intended to harm her candidacy by announcing, the day before he died, that McCain was ceasing medical treatment.
The remark, widely criticized for its insensitivity, was in keeping with years of Ward criticism. She unsuccessfully challenged McCain two years ago in what proved the last Republican primary of his 30-plus-year political career.
Barabak reported from San Francisco and Jarvie from Atlanta.