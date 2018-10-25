4th District: Rep. Tom McClintock and Jessica Morse

California’s 4th Congressional District, which includes four national parks and falls primarily over Placer and El Dorado counties, has the highest percentage of registered Republicans of all California congressional districts.
That hasn’t stopped Democrat Jessica Morse from taking on five-term incumbent Rep. Tom McClintock. Through September, the national security strategist has outdone McClintock in the fundraising race by almost $1.3 million.
Still, with a 13-point registration advantage, Republicans are favored to hold onto this seat in November. The nonpartisan handicapper Cook Political Report has listed California’s 4th as a “likely Republican” district.
IMMIGRATION
McClintock
- Favors "strict enforcement of our current immigration law" as a prerequisite for reform, according to his campaign website.
- Has called for full funding for construction of a border wall and mandating E-Verify to confirm employment eligibility.
- "There is a simple protection from being separated from one’s family: Don’t break the law. Family separation is not the president’s fault for arresting and prosecuting lawbreakers. It is the lawbreakers’ fault for breaking the laws in the first place," he said in a statement to the Sacramento Bee.
- Opposes sanctuary cities.
Morse
- Wants comprehensive immigration reform, including modernization of work visa system, according to her website.
- Opposes building a border wall; suggests cost-effective alternatives such as remote sensors along the border, a biometric entry and exit system, and a crackdown on human traffickers.
- “By improving rather than abolishing [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], I believe we can have strong border security that reflects our American value of respect for human dignity and supports our economy,” she told the Mercury News.
HEALTHCARE
McClintock
- Voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
- Opposes the individual mandate; wants to restore "a healthy competitive market," according to his House website.
Morse
- “I support giving all Americans the opportunity to buy coverage through the same Medicare system that has been successfully taking care of our seniors,” she wrote on her website.