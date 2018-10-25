48th District: Rep. Dana Rohrabacher and Harley Rouda

Voters in California’s 48th Congressional District, in coastal Orange County, are most concerned with the economy, healthcare, gun laws and immigration, according to a recent poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.
The race between incumbent Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa and Democratic challenger Harley Rouda is tight; two polls released recently have the candidates tied.
Republicans have a 10-point voter registration advantage, but the district voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election — one of seven GOP-led districts in the state that went for the Democratic presidential nominee.
Outside of policy, there is one issue that could potentially impact the result: Russia. Rohrabacher, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia and Emerging Threats, has been dogged by accusations of overly friendly ties to pro-Russia lobbyists. Some 44% of likely voters said Rohrabacher’s connections with Russia made them less likely to support the incumbent, and 49% said the ties had no effect on which candidate they would support. Democrats have made Rohrabacher’s friendliness with Russian President Vladimir Putin a key issue, running several ads focusing on the relationship. Rouda, a real estate entrepreneur, said in one TV ad, "...it’s time for a leader who represents us, not Russia.”
RUSSIA INVESTIGATION
- Rohrabacher said in July that the Russians “didn’t hack” Democratic Party emails and feed them to WikiLeaks, but that it was “an inside job.” Days later, 12 Russian intelligence operatives were indicted in the hacking.
- “The bottom line is what we have is this massive PR campaign and [Atty. Gen.] Jeff Sessions is going along with it, with [special counsel Robert S.] Mueller and these people who planned it the day that this president was elected. They planned to undermine his assumption of authority. … The fact is, if he disagrees with what the president wants him to do, he should resign.”
Dana Rohrabacher, on Fox Business
- "It’s an utterly radical, un-American idea to attack the Attorney General because he is resisting efforts to pervert the Department of Justice’s truth-seeking mission with the worst kind of craven, partisan politics. The truth — that Dana can’t or won’t comprehend — is that justice in America and the enforcement of our nation’s laws are not based on a loyalty test. That’s the way things work in dictatorships, not in the greatest democracy the world has ever known.”
Harley Rouda, to The Times
TAXES AND FEDERAL SPENDING
Rohrabacher
- Was one of 12 House Republicans who voted against the final version of the 2017 Republican tax bill
- “The current tax bill, by purporting to count in our 'income' the money we are forced to pay to governments for state and local taxes, is double taxation. It is anti-growth. And it is unfair to already over-taxed families living on the edge," Rohrabacher wrote in the Orange County Register.
- Committed to bringing down the level of deficit spending, according to his campaign website.
Rouda
- Opposes balancing the national debt by cutting Social Security or Medicare; “Social Security is an earned benefit. Medicare saves lives and should be expanded. Age tax for older Americans is unacceptable. Balancing the budget off the backs of Senior Citizens is a travesty," he wrote on Facebook.
- “The GOP will use the huge debt burden they are deliberately creating as an excuse to cut Medicare & educational opportunities. The GOP will use any means necessary to distract from this sham of a Bill," Rouda tweeted about the 2017 tax bill.