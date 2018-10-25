49th District: Mike Levin and Diane Harkey

Proposition 6

Harkey is a regional director of the Proposition 6 campaign to repeal the recently passed gas tax that funds infrastructure projects.

"This is just fraud. It's forcing you to take bikes, get on trains, hose off at the depot and try to get to work. That does not work. That does not work with my hair and heels. I cannot do that and I will not do that" —Harkey

Levin is against repealing the tax, saying the state's roads and bridges are not safe.