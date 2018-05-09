Russian mogul close to Putin paid Trump attorney $500,000, Stormy Daniels' lawyer says

The shell company used by President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen to pay off Stormy Daniels received about $500,000 last year from a business led by a Russian billionaire who is close to President Vladimir Putin, according to the porn star's lawyer.
Cohen's company, Essential Consultants LLC, received the money from a U.S. offshoot of the business empire of Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, lawyer Michael Avenatti claimed in a report he released Tuesday.
Avenatti disclosed a wide array of previously unreported Cohen financial transactions since October 2016; he also alleged multiple cases of potential bank fraud.
Essential Consultants, according to the report, received large sums of money from companies with an interest in Trump administration business.
Novartis, the pharmaceutical giant, paid Cohen's company nearly $400,000; AT&T, $200,000; and Korea Aerospace Industries LTD, $150,000. The report gave no indication of what services Cohen provided.
AT&T spokeswoman Megan Ketterer said that "Essential Consultants was one of several firms we engaged in early 2017 to provide insights into understanding the new administration."
But it's the roughly $500,000 that Essential Consultants received from the Vekselberg business that was most notable in the Avenatti report.
Vekselberg is one of the oligarchs and senior Russian officials sanctioned last month by the Trump administration for Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election.
Vekselberg attended Trump's inauguration in January 2017. He also attended Putin's inauguration this week in Moscow.
Investigators for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III questioned Vekselberg early this year about the payments after they stopped him at a New York-area airport for questioning when he arrived on a private jet, according to CNN.
Cohen, who is under federal criminal investigation for potential bank fraud, did not respond to an email seeking comment on the payments, nor did his lawyer.
On Twitter, Avenatti suggested that money from the Vekselberg company, Columbus Nova LLC, may have reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 that Essential Consultants paid Daniels in October 2016 to keep quiet about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.
The Vekselberg company began sending the payments to Cohen's Essential Consultants in January 2017, and they continued for eight months, according to Avenatti's report.
Cohen has told reporters that he used his own money to pay off Daniels, drawing on a personal home equity line.
Rudolph W. Giuliani, another Trump lawyer, said last week that the president had reimbursed Cohen for the payoff through monthly retainer payments of $35,000.
