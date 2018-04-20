Leakers, loyalty and Russian hookers: Comey memos allege Trump's fixations in early days

According to Comey, Trump did not ask what Russia did to interfere with the election. Instead, he was fixated on rebutting an allegation, contained in the dossier compiled by a former British spy, that he consorted with prostitutes in Moscow in 2013 and that Russian intelligence had evidence Trump asked them urinate on a bed in his suite because President Obama had slept there. The president asked Comey to investigate and disprove the charge to reassure his wife, Melania, that it was untrue. Trump said " 'the hooker thing' is nonsense but that Putin had told him 'we have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world,' " Comey wrote. Trump did not say when Putin told him this, according to Comey; part of that account is redacted.