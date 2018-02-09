White House warns of possible shutdown as Congress races to pass bipartisan budget deal

But voting was delayed amid objections from fiscal conservatives that could push a final vote into Friday. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) held up Senate action for much of the day by demanding a vote on an amendment that would force Congress to stick with the 2011 spending caps. Since the bipartisan deal circumvents those caps, the amendment would either tank the deal or force GOP senators to make an uncomfortable vote. Negotiators also worried that if Paul were allowed to offer an amendment, other senators would seek to make their own changes, jeopardizing the deal.