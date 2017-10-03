Supreme Court set to decide whether partisan gerrymanders have gone too far

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will take up a once-in-a-decade challenge to partisan gerrymandering, a process that since 2010 has allowed Republicans to control power in at least half a dozen states where the voters are closely divided.

The justices will take a close look at Wisconsin, where Republicans drew an electoral map after the last census that was designed to ensure they would retain a 60-vote supermajority in the state Assembly even if a majority of the state’s voters chose Democrats.

The plan succeeded at that goal. But federal judges ruled that the Wisconsin Republicans had gone too far and had unfairly “entrenched” themselves in power.

Now the Supreme Court will review the case. The high court, however, has never before struck down a state’s election districts simply because they were unfairly partisan.

Whether the justices will do so this time will likely turn on Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, the only one of the five Republican appointees on the court who has frowned on partisan line-drawing in past cases.

If Kennedy and four other justices say Wisconsin went too far, the outcome could reach far beyond that state to potentially reshape the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina together send 61 representatives to the House. Thanks in part to skilled line-drawing, 44 of them are Republicans and only 17 are Democrats despite voters in those states being closely divided between the two parties.

Legislative and congressional district lines in the U.S. get redrawn every 10 years, after each census. The last redistricting came after the 2010 census. In most states, elected legislators get to draw the lines, although some states, such as California, have given that power to nonpartisan commissions.

The 2010 timing was lucky for the Republicans because the elections that year were especially good for them. As a result, when the time came for redistricting, Republicans had sole control over the electoral maps in many key states. They were able to draw lines that concentrated Democrats in a handful of districts, helping to give Republicans a continuing majority.

Democrats have also used the redistricting process to help themselves, but they’ve had fewer opportunities. In Maryland, for example, seven of the eight congressional districts were drawn to favor Democrats.

The justices will hear arguments from both sides today, a decision will come later in the court’s term.

CAPTION Legendary musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He at 66. Legendary musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He at 66. CAPTION Legendary musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He at 66. Legendary musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He at 66. CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted Saturday at a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. About 90% of California homeowners lack earthquake insurance. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted Saturday at a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. About 90% of California homeowners lack earthquake insurance. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION At least 58 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. At least 58 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. CAPTION Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updates reporters and the public on the Las Vegas shooting that has killed more than 50 and injured more than 400. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updates reporters and the public on the Las Vegas shooting that has killed more than 50 and injured more than 400. CAPTION More than 50 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said. More than 50 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

david.savage@latimes.com

Twitter: DavidGSavage