Bomb scare rattles those touched by past political violence

Oct. 26, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
No one has been hurt or killed — at least, not yet. But the wave of mail bombs targeting prominent Democrats this week has angered and dismayed some of the people affected personally by past acts of political violence in the United States.
In the past 60 years alone, there have been scores of deadly incidents motivated by ideology. The perpetrators range from Ku Klux Klan racists to members of the far-left Weather Underground to anti-abortion extremists who killed abortion-providing doctors.
The mail-bomb scare has reopened old wounds for Lisa McNair, whose life was shaped by a deadly blast that occurred a year before she was born: the Klan bombing that killed four black girls at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 15, 1963. Her sister, Denise, just 11 years old, was the youngest victim.
Oct. 26, 2018, 8:51 a.m.
- White House
Oct. 26, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
Former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper says he is not surprised he has been targeted with a suspicious package.
Clapper told CNN Friday morning that the devices sent to prominent critics of President Trump in recent days were "definitely domestic terrorism."
Two officials told the Associated Press that a package was discovered at a postal facility in Midtown Manhattan. One official said it was addressed to Clapper. The officials weren't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Oct. 26, 2018, 8:02 a.m.
- White House
- Russia
National security advisor John Bolton said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to visit Washington next year.
Bolton said in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia: "We have invited President Putin to Washington after the first of the year for, basically, a full day of consultations."
He said no date has been set.
Oct. 26, 2018, 7:29 a.m.
Michael Bloomberg’s political action committee has launched a major ad campaign aimed at unseating Republican Reps. Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa and Steve Knight of Palmdale.
Oct. 26, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
A lot can happen in 17 days.
Take the latest federal campaign finance reporting period, which ran from Oct. 1 to 17, the last snapshot we’ll get of California congressional candidates’ financial positions before election day.
In that time, Democrat Katie Hill spent just under $2 million on her campaign in the 25th Congressional District, about as much as Republican incumbent Steve Knight of Palmdale has spent in the entire two-year cycle.
Oct. 26, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
The crowd outside campaign headquarters was boiling, the angry mood matching south Florida’s tropical heat, as
Oct. 25, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
- Immigration
The Pentagon is sending 800 or more additional troops to the Southwest border in response to President Trump’s vow to use the military to block a caravan of Central American immigrants from from entering the United States, a U.S. official said.
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis is expected to sign an order Thursday dispatching the troops. They will be limited to providing logistical support to the Border Patrol, which will remain responsible for apprehending anyone crossing the border illegally, the official said.