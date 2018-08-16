Brennan scorns Trump for ‘hogwash’ in denying Russian collusion

A campaign aide told the Associated Press that the claim was being filed with the America Arbitration Assn. in New York, alleging that Marigault Newman’s explosive new book and media tour breached her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the campaign.

Manigault Newman has acknowledged signing a confidentiality agreement with the campaign in 2016. She wrote in her book that after being fired from the White House in December 2017 she was offered a $15,000 per month position with the Trump reelection effort in exchange for signing a new confidentiality agreement. She says she declined that offer.