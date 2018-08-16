Brennan scorns Trump for ‘hogwash’ in denying Russian collusion

Aug. 16, 2018, 10:32 a.m.
Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan said President Trump’s claims that no one in his campaign colluded with Russians during the 2016 election are “hogwash” and decried the “politically motivated” decision by Trump to remove his security clearance.
Writing an op-ed in the New York Times on Thursday morning, Brennan listed contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign during the presidential race against Hillary Clinton and chastised Trump for his July 2016 challenge to Russian hackers to dig up his opponent’s missing emails.
“Mr. Trump’s claims of no collusion are, in a word, hogwash,” Brennan wrote.
Aug. 15, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
Aug. 15, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
The FBI has reportedly investigated a series of cyberattacks against a former Democratic opponent of Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), one of the most vulnerable Republicans seeking reelection in November due in part to his pro-Russia statements.
Rolling Stone reported Wednesday that unknown hackers successfully targeted Hans Keirstead, a stem-cell scientist who finished third in the 48th Congressional District primary in June, just behind fellow Democrat Harley Rouda.
Kyle Quinn-Quesada, Keirstead’s former campaign manager, told Rolling Stone he did not believe the cyberattacks affected the outcome of the primary and it was unclear who was behind the spying effort.
Aug. 15, 2018, 11:53 a.m.
President Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the decision at a briefing Wednesday. The president had recently threatened to revoke the clearance for Brennan, an outspoken Trump critic.
Sanders claimed that the CIA veteran “leveraged his status” to make unfounded allegations.
Aug. 15, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Aug. 15, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Aug. 15, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
Aug. 14, 2018, 8:49 a.m.
President Trump's campaign is filing an arbitration action against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleging breach of a secrecy agreement.
A campaign aide told the Associated Press that the claim was being filed with the America Arbitration Assn. in New York, alleging that Marigault Newman’s explosive new book and media tour breached her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the campaign.
Manigault Newman has acknowledged signing a confidentiality agreement with the campaign in 2016. She wrote in her book that after being fired from the White House in December 2017 she was offered a $15,000 per month position with the Trump reelection effort in exchange for signing a new confidentiality agreement. She says she declined that offer.
Aug. 13, 2018, 12:56 p.m.
President Trump on Monday signed a $716-billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing lawmaker.
The measure Trump signed at New York's Ft. Drum will boost military pay by 2.6%, the largest hike in nine years.
The bill also weakens a bid to clamp down on Chinese telecom company ZTE and allows Trump to waive sanctions against countries that bought Russian weapons and now want to buy U.S. military equipment. The bill provides no money for Trump's requested Space Force but authorizes the military parade he wants in Washington in November.