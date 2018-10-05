Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation rests largely on these four senators

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), from left, Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-W-Va.) (Getty Images; AFP/Getty Images; Associated Press; EPA-EFE/REX)

The Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh advanced Friday in a narrow 51-49 vote, but there are no guarantees the final vote, expected as early as Saturday, will be the same. Vice President Pence may need to break a tie.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) voted against moving forward, a sign she will not support Kavanaugh in the final vote. She is the first Republican to break with the party and join most Democrats in opposing Kavanaugh.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), a key undecided Republican, voted to advance the nomination but said she would announce her final decision Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.