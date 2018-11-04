Brian Kemp's office orders 'hacking' probe of Georgia Democrats on eve of election he's competing in

Nov. 4, 2018, 1:07 p.m.
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp on Sunday announced an "investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia" over a "failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system" -- two days before an election in which he is competing against Democrat Stacey Abrams to become governor.
The announcement, which contained no details on the alleged "cyber crimes" that it suggests state Democrats were involved in, was immediately condemned as a political ploy by Democrats and some commentators, who believe Kemp should not oversee an election in which he is competing.
"Brian Kemp's scurrilous claims are 100 percent false, and this so-called investigation was unknown to the Democratic Party of Georgia until a campaign operative in Kemp's official office released a statement this morning," Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the state Democratic Party, wrote in a statement to reporters. "This is yet another example of abuse of power by an unethical Secretary of State."
Nov. 4, 2018, 12:58 p.m.
Nov. 4, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
Nov. 4, 2018, 12:19 p.m.
The candidates in the 10 House races in California that will help decide whether Republicans or Democrats control Congress vary wildly on the issues: whether climate change is a threat or a joke; whether teachers should be armed; whether President Trump or immigrants are to blame for family separations at the border. Here’s a look at where all 20 candidates stand on the issues their constituents say they care about.
Nov. 4, 2018, 11:52 a.m.
Nov. 4, 2018, 11:13 a.m.
Nov. 4, 2018, 8:54 a.m.
California’s sorely diminished Republican Party has few footholds left in Los Angeles County, and it risks losing its biggest one in the midterm election on Tuesday: the House seat of Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale.
Nov. 4, 2018, 7:56 a.m.
For many Californians, Saturday was a sunny gift of a fall day, a chance to stroll the beach, rake leaves, visit a park or take in a child’s soccer game.
Nov. 4, 2018, 7:20 a.m.
Swamped by a tidal wave of Democratic cash, Republicans entered the final 72 hours of the midterm campaign scrambling to preserve their slim Senate majority as a bulwark against the increasing prospect of a Democrat-run House.
Nov. 4, 2018, 2:00 a.m.
A few short years ago, Kim Adams couldn’t have told you the name of her representative in Congress.