CNN’s New York office evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ is discovered in mail room

President Trump leaves the White House shadowed by a Secret Service agent on Thursday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

President Trump said Thursday it “certainly looks” as though Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead, and he threatened “very severe” consequences if the Saudis are found to have murdered him.

As the U.S. toughened its response to Khashoggi's disappearance two weeks ago, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin pulled out of a major Saudi investment conference Thursday amid global pressure. However, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo also said the kingdom should be given more time to investigate before the U.S. lays any blame or considers action.

Trump, who has insisted that more facts must be known before drawing conclusions about Khashoggi, did not say on what he based his statement regarding the writer's disappearance. He commented as he left Joint Base Andrews for a political trip to Montana.