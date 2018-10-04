Democrats say FBI's Kavanaugh report 'very limited'

Oct. 4, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
Senate Democrats are criticizing the White House for what they say is a limited FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, says the most notable part of report into sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh "is what's not in it."
Kavanaugh denies the accusations.
Oct. 2, 2018, 7:24 p.m.
President Trump stoked what has become a searingly divisive debate on Tuesday night when, before a political rally of thousands in Mississippi, he went beyond defending Brett Kavanaugh to mocking the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. Just days ago, he had praised her as “a very credible witness.”
For an extended time, to his audience’s laughter and applause, Trump feigned the voices of Ford and a senator interrogating her. Mimicking Ford, he said, “I had one beer!” Playing the senator, he then asked how she got home, how she got to the house where she was allegedly attacked, where is it? To each question, Trump-as-Ford answered, “I don’t remember!” and finally “she” objects, “But I had one beer! That's the only thing I remember!”
In fact, Ford has testified in detail to what she alleges was Kavanaugh’s attempt to rape her and her fear that he would suffocate her before she was able to escape.
Oct. 2, 2018, 12:59 p.m.
In a bid to revive efforts to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo is scheduled to return to Pyongyang on Sunday for meetings with the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un.
The State Department said Pompeo will also make stops in Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing in a three-day trip to northeast Asia that starts Saturday.
Japan, South Korea and China are the other major players in diplomatic efforts to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear infrastructure and weapons.
Oct. 2, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
A package addressed to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston campaign headquarters caused a lockdown, a spokeswoman for the Republican said. Authorities later lifted an evacuation order after saying two people were apparently exposed to a "white powdery substance."
The Houston Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that tests for hazardous substances were negative after the building floor where Cruz's office is located was evacuated.
Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier says no one from the campaign staff was taken to the hospital.
Oct. 1, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Sep. 28, 2018, 2:41 p.m.
Sep. 28, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
The House voted Friday to make permanent the temporary individual tax cuts that took effect in January, a move that also locks in a new limit on state and local tax deductions that hits many residents hard in California and several other Democratic states.
Sep. 28, 2018, 10:55 a.m.
In a surprise turnaround, Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) joined Democrats in calling for a one-week delay in final voting on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, to allow for an FBI probe into the sexual assault allegations against him.
“I think it would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but no more than one week,” Flake said at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, after huddling with Democrats. Murkowski, who had previously called for an FBI probe, quickly joined him.
The concerns of the two key Republicans likely ends hopes by GOP leaders to confirm Kavanaugh by next week.