Farmworkers and immigrant rights activists make a final push to get out the vote

Nov. 3, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
- Midterm Election
Immigrant rights advocates and farmworkers hit the streets early Saturday to get out the vote in the 10th Congressional District, where Republican Rep. Jeff Denham and Democrat Josh Harder are locked in one of the most intense races in California.
Denham, 51, has strong support from farmers who depend on farmworkers to pick their crops; the Turlock congressman has tried to toe the middle line on immigration. But members of the United Farm Workers union and United We Dream Action, a national immigrant rights group, are making a final push for Harder, contending that Denham mostly sides with his party on strict immigration policies that hurt their communities.
Out in Ceres, south of Modesto, Cristina Escobedo, 41, and Cristal Reyes, 16, had talked to nearly 20 people before noon. A volunteer with United Farm Workers, Escobedo has harvested almonds and grapes for two decades and fought for farmworkers’ rights for five.
Nov. 3, 2018, 3:54 p.m.
- Midterm Election
It’s been a few years since Marylee and Grayson Sanders have volunteered for political campaigns — her last was for the younger Bush, his for Eisenhower, passing out “I like Ike” signs in the 1950s.
Saturday morning, they spent hours making hundreds of calls at the Irvine campaign headquarters of Rep. Mimi Walters, trying to get voters out to the polls to keep her in office and hold on to Republican control of the House.
Marylee, 74, said she was motivated to get involved after the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings because she felt the then-nominee to the Supreme Court was treated unfairly. She said she wasn’t a fan of President Trump’s way of expressing himself but supported his policies, including scaling back business regulations and restricting immigration.
Nov. 3, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
- Midterm Election
Addressing supporters who gathered in her campaign office parking lot Friday in Carlsbad, Republican candidate Diane Harkey bemoaned the state of the race for California's 49th Congressional District. She told the crowd that she'd gotten no financial support from the national Republican Party in her race against Democrat Mike Levin to replace the retiring Darrell Issa.
"If the seat goes, so goes Orange County," Harkey told the small crowd, urging them to vote.
"Turnout is crucial. Turnout is crucial because we are neck in neck. Shouldn't be, but we are."
Nov. 3, 2018, 12:47 p.m.
Voters across the country have been crowding into polling places and mailing in ballots in numbers rarely seen in an off-year election, pointing toward a possible record turnout for Tuesday’s contest and leaving operatives from across the political spectrum trying to read tea leaves to figure out what it means.
Nov. 3, 2018, 12:11 p.m.
Democratic House candidate Katie Porter rallied with volunteers Saturday during a canvassing kickoff at her campaign’s Tustin headquarters. Porter, a UC Irvine law professor and consumer protection attorney is challenging two-term incumbent Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Laguna Beach).
The race in the 45th Congressional District is one of several in California that are key in the battle over which party will control the House after the midterm election.
Nov. 3, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
- Midterm Election
Nov. 3, 2018, 11:28 a.m.
- Midterm Election
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti visited Escondido on Saturday to help Democratic congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar kick off his get-out-the-vote push on Saturday. Campa-Najjar is challenging Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) for his seat in the conservative 50th Congressional District.