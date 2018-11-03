Farmworkers and immigrant rights activists make a final push to get out the vote

Marylee and Grayson Sanders made hundreds of calls to voters in an effort to reelect Rep. Mimi Walters and keep GOP control of the House. (Victoria Kim / Los Angeles Times)

It’s been a few years since Marylee and Grayson Sanders have volunteered for political campaigns — her last was for the younger Bush, his for Eisenhower, passing out “I like Ike” signs in the 1950s.

Saturday morning, they spent hours making hundreds of calls at the Irvine campaign headquarters of Rep. Mimi Walters, trying to get voters out to the polls to keep her in office and hold on to Republican control of the House.

Marylee, 74, said she was motivated to get involved after the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings because she felt the then-nominee to the Supreme Court was treated unfairly. She said she wasn’t a fan of President Trump’s way of expressing himself but supported his policies, including scaling back business regulations and restricting immigration.