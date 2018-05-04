Rudy Giuliani tries to clarify Stormy Daniels hush money comments

May. 4, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's new personal lawyer, is attempting to clarify some of his remarks about payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to silence her allegations she had an affair with Trump.
The former New York City mayor released a statement Friday in which he again emphasized his belief that the $130,000 payment made by Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen in 2016 to Daniels was not a campaign violation.
That is a judgment some legal experts have disputed.
The labor market improved somewhat last month, adding a solid 164,000 net new jobs while the unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time since 2000, the Labor Department said Friday.
President Trump on Friday disputed comments repeatedly made this week by his new personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, suggesting the president is questioning some of Giuliani’s detailed disclosures that Trump paid hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
“He started yesterday,” Trump mistakenly said of Giuliani, who started two weeks ago. “He’ll get his facts straight. He’s a great guy.”
Trump, speaking to reporters as he left for Dallas to speak to a National Rifle Association convention, said Giuliani agrees with him that the Justice Department’s investigations of Trump and his associates are a “witch hunt.”
The embattled chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives has won his job back just hours after sending a scalding letter to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan that accused a top Ryan aide of telling him "something like 'maybe it's time that we had a chaplain that wasn't a Catholic.'"
Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, forced the Rev. Pat Conroy to tender his resignation last month, sparking a firestorm. Ryan has said he was dissatisfied with Conroy's pastoral care to lawmakers.
But in a statement Thursday, Ryan — himself a Catholic — reversed course.
The embattled chaplain of the House of Representatives is seeking to withdraw his resignation in a caustic letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan.
The Rev. Patrick Conroy accuses a top Ryan aide of telling him “something like ‘maybe it's time that we had a chaplain that wasn't a Catholic.’”
Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican and a Catholic himself, forced Conroy to tender his resignation last month, sparking a firestorm. Ryan has said he was dissatisfied with Conroy's pastoral care to lawmakers.
President Trump did not know about a $130,000 payoff to an adult film actress who claimed she’d had a sexual affair with him even as he paid tens of thousands of dollars to the New York attorney who made the payments, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday.
In April, Trump told reporters that he knew nothing of the $130,000 that his private attorney, Michael Cohen, paid to Stephanie Clifford, who performs under the name Stormy Daniels, 11 days before the 2016 election. Trump referred all questions to Cohen.
In Fox News interviews Wednesday night and again Thursday morning, Trump’s new outside attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, said Trump had reimbursed Cohen via a large monthly stipend beginning after the election.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Trump “eventually learned” that attorney Michael Cohen was reimbursed for making a $130,000 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election.
Sanders is referring specific questions about the case to Trump's legal counsel and referring other questions to attorney Rudy Giuliani's recent interviews.
Giuliani said in televised interviews that Trump didn't know the full details of the payments until about 10 days ago.