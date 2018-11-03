Harkey soldiers on in her reelection bid despite a lack of support from her party

Nov. 3, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
- Midterm Election
Addressing supporters who gathered in her campaign office parking lot Friday in Carlsbad, Republican candidate Diane Harkey bemoaned the state of the race for California's 49th Congressional District. She told the crowd that she'd gotten no financial support from the national Republican party in her race against Democrat Mike Levin.
"If the seat goes, so goes Orange County," Harkey told the small crowd, urging them to vote.
"Turnout is crucial. Turnout is crucial because we are neck in neck. Shouldn't be, but we are."
Nov. 3, 2018, 12:47 p.m.
Voters across the country have been crowding into polling places and mailing in ballots in numbers rarely seen in an off-year election, pointing toward a possible record turnout for Tuesday’s contest and leaving operatives from across the political spectrum trying to read tea leaves to figure out what it means.
Nov. 3, 2018, 12:11 p.m.
Democratic House candidate Katie Porter rallied with volunteers Saturday during a canvassing kickoff at her campaign’s Tustin headquarters. Porter, a UC Irvine law professor and consumer protection attorney is challenging two-term incumbent Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Laguna Beach).
The race in the 39th Congressional District is one of several in California that are key in the battle over which party will control the House after the midterm election.
Nov. 3, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Nov. 3, 2018, 11:28 a.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti visited Escondido on Saturday to help Democratic congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar kick off his get-out-the-vote push on Saturday. Campa-Najjar is challenging Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) for his seat in the conservative 50th Congressional District.
Nov. 3, 2018, 10:56 a.m.
Democratic House candidate Gil Cisneros kicked off what is sure to be a weekend of intense campaigning by participating in a 5k run put on by a local nonprofit in Fullerton. Cisneros, 47, is in a tight race with Republican Young Kim, 56, for the 39th Congressional District seat held by Rep. Ed Royce, who is retiring.
Nov. 3, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
In this and every election, both sides devote huge resources to getting their partisans to turn out and vote — “motivating the base,” in the jargon of politics.