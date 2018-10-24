Hillary Clinton wasn’t home when suspicious package was intercepted by Secret Service

Oct. 24, 2018, 8:02 a.m.
Hillary Clinton was campaigning for Democrats in Florida and wasn’t at the family’s suburban New York residence when a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service, a source said Wednesday.
Former President Clinton was at the family's Chappaqua, N.Y., home when the package was intercepted at a Westchester County, N.Y., facility. That’s according to a person familiar with his schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity and wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.
The person said the device was screened at the Westchester facility and never reached the Clintons’ home.
Oct. 24, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
CNN says its offices in Manhattan have been evacuated because of a suspicious package.
The news network reported Wednesday morning that a police bomb squad was at its offices.
The U.S. Secret Service said agents had intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to President Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Oct. 24, 2018, 7:34 a.m.
- White House
The White House is condemning attempted attacks made against President Obama, President Clinton and Hillary Clinton.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Wednesday: “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” She adds: “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”
The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Oct. 23, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration is revoking the visas of some Saudi officials implicated in the death of writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Pompeo announced the step at a State Department news conference Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence said earlier that Khashoggi's death at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, “will not go without an American response.”
The visa revocations are the first punitive measures taken by the administration against the Saudis since Khashoggi disappeared after entering the consulate on Oct. 2.
Oct. 23, 2018, 8:14 a.m.
- Middle East
Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have received the family of killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi and expressed their condolences.
The royals received the journalist's son, Salah, and his brother, Sahel, at the Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. A friend of the Khashoggi family told the Associated Press that Salah has been under a travel ban since last year. The individual spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisal.
Prince Mohammed has come under mounting pressure, with critics suspecting he ordered the high-profile operation or at least knew about it. Saudi authorities say they have arrested 18 suspects and dismissed senior officials.
Oct. 22, 2018, 7:46 a.m.
President Trump said Monday the U.S. would begin "cutting off, or substantially reducing" aid to three Central American nations over a migrant caravan heading to the U.S. southern border.
Trump tweeted: "Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S."
The three countries received a total of more than $500 million in funding from the U.S. in fiscal year 2017, though it was not immediately clear how much Trump is seeking to cut.
Oct. 19, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
Democrats have yet to win a House majority and Nancy Pelosi’s return as speaker is by no means certain, but already she has one eye on the exits.
Oct. 18, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
President Trump said Thursday it “certainly looks” as though Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead, and he threatened “very severe” consequences if the Saudis are found to have murdered him.
As the U.S. toughened its response to Khashoggi's disappearance two weeks ago, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin pulled out of a major Saudi investment conference Thursday amid global pressure. However, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo also said the kingdom should be given more time to investigate before the U.S. lays any blame or considers action.
Trump, who has insisted that more facts must be known before drawing conclusions about Khashoggi, did not say on what he based his statement regarding the writer's disappearance. He commented as he left Joint Base Andrews for a political trip to Montana.
Oct. 18, 2018, 1:05 p.m.
In their only scheduled joint appearance before election day, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her challenger, state Sen. Kevin de León, clashed Wednesday on, well, very little actually.
Oct. 18, 2018, 8:38 a.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he told Saudi Arabia's rulers that the U.S. takes "very seriously" the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and will await the outcome of investigations by the kingdom and Turkey before deciding how the U.S. will respond.
Pompeo addressed reporters Thursday after briefing President Trump at the White House on his talks with leaders in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
Pompeo says the Saudis assured him they will conduct a "complete, thorough" investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance.