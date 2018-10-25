Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to U.S.-Mexico border

Oct. 25, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
- Immigration
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis is expected to sign an order as early as Thursday sending 800 or more troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to support the Border Patrol, a government official said.
Mattis is responding to a request from President Trump, who says he’s “bringing out the military” to address what he’s calling a national emergency at the border, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly because not all details of the military arrangement had been worked out and requested anonymity.
The additional troops will be deployed to provide what one official described as logistical support to the Border Patrol. This would include vehicles, tents and equipment, and perhaps medical support. It was not immediately clear how many, if any, of the extra troops would be armed. Because they would not be performing law enforcement duties they would not be in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits the federal government from using the armed forces in a domestic policing role.
Oct. 24, 2018, 8:50 a.m.
The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that media reports it had intercepted a suspicious package bound for the White House “are incorrect.”
The law enforcement agency tasked with protecting the president and other dignitaries said it had intercepted two packages in Washington and New York. The packages were respectively addressed to the residences of former President Obama in Washington and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y.
The Secret Service said neither was at risk of receiving the packages.
Oct. 24, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
- Middle East
Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince on Wednesday called the killing of Jamal Khashoggi a “heinous crime that cannot be justified.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman separately said that the killing of the Washington Post columnist will not “drive a wedge” between the kingdom and Turkey.
His comments came at a major summit known as the Future Investment Initiative, which has been overshadowed by the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi. Turkish officials say a 15-man Saudi team killed the writer at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. A member of Prince Mohammed’s entourage was allegedly at the consulate at the time.
Oct. 24, 2018, 8:02 a.m.
Hillary Clinton was campaigning for Democrats in Florida and wasn’t at the family’s suburban New York residence when a suspicious package addressed to her was seized by the Secret Service, a source said Wednesday.
Former President Clinton was at the family's Chappaqua, N.Y., home when the package was intercepted at a Westchester County, N.Y., facility. That’s according to a person familiar with his schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity and wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.
The person said the device was screened at the Westchester facility and never reached the Clintons’ home.
Oct. 24, 2018, 7:43 a.m.
CNN says its offices in Manhattan have been evacuated because of a suspicious package.
The news network reported Wednesday morning that a police bomb squad was at its offices.
The U.S. Secret Service said agents had intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to President Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Oct. 24, 2018, 7:34 a.m.
- White House
The White House is condemning attempted attacks made against President Obama, President Clinton and Hillary Clinton.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Wednesday: “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.” She adds: “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”
The U.S. Secret Service said Wednesday that agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Oct. 23, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration is revoking the visas of some Saudi officials implicated in the death of writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Pompeo announced the step at a State Department news conference Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence said earlier that Khashoggi's death at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, “will not go without an American response.”
The visa revocations are the first punitive measures taken by the administration against the Saudis since Khashoggi disappeared after entering the consulate on Oct. 2.
Oct. 23, 2018, 8:14 a.m.
- Middle East
Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have received the family of killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi and expressed their condolences.
The royals received the journalist's son, Salah, and his brother, Sahel, at the Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. A friend of the Khashoggi family told the Associated Press that Salah has been under a travel ban since last year. The individual spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisal.
Prince Mohammed has come under mounting pressure, with critics suspecting he ordered the high-profile operation or at least knew about it. Saudi authorities say they have arrested 18 suspects and dismissed senior officials.