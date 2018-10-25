Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to U.S.-Mexico border

Mattis is responding to a request from President Trump, who says he’s “bringing out the military” to address what he’s calling a national emergency at the border, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly because not all details of the military arrangement had been worked out and requested anonymity.

The additional troops will be deployed to provide what one official described as logistical support to the Border Patrol. This would include vehicles, tents and equipment, and perhaps medical support. It was not immediately clear how many, if any, of the extra troops would be armed. Because they would not be performing law enforcement duties they would not be in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits the federal government from using the armed forces in a domestic policing role.