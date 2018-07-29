Advertisement
New York Times publisher, Trump meet and discuss anti-media rhetoric

A.G. Sulzberger, left, and President Trump met on July 20 to discuss media coverage of the White House.
President Trump met with the publisher of the New York Times to discuss media coverage of his administration, including his oft-repeated accusation that the media is the “enemy of the people,” Trump and the newspaper said Sunday. 

The meeting with A.G. Sulzberger occurred July 20, the White House and Times said. 

“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!” 

U.S. economy surges to 4.1% growth rate, but next it's expected to slow

Boosted by tax cuts, the U.S. economy surged this spring to grow at a robust 4.1% annual pace for its best quarterly performance since 2014, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

Trump is pressuring the Fed to keep interest rates low. Nixon actually did it — and damaged the economy

The Federal Reserve was raising interest rates and the president wasn’t happy about it.

Jim Jordan to run for House speaker, challenging California Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Jim Jordan, a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said Thursday he will run for House speaker this fall.

Trump threatens Turkey with 'large sanctions' over detained American pastor

U.S. pastor Andrew Craig Brunson is escorted by Turkish plainclothes police officers from his house in Izmir, Turkey, on July 25.
President Trump says the U.S. will hit Turkey with “large sanctions” over an American pastor detained on terror and espionage charges, and he called for the pastor's immediate release. 

Tweeting from aboard Air Force One, Trump said: “The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being.” Trump said Brunson “is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!” 

Just hours earlier, Vice President Mike Pence said that if Turkey does not take immediate action to free Brunson, “the United States of America will impose significant sanctions on Turkey.” Pence spoke at the close of a three-day conference in Washington on religious freedom. 

Pompeo firmly opposes Russian claims on Crimea and Ukraine, but struggles to explain Trump

An often-defensive Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo struggled Wednesday to explain President Trump’s often confusing and secretive handling of foreign policy as senators demanded details about the president’s conversations last week with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

White House delays Putin visit to 2019 after Republican backlash

President Trump has postponed his invitation for Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Washington until next year, after Republican congressional leaders registered their opposition about a visit initially planned for this fall, around the time of the midterm elections.

Putin never responded to the administration's announcement last week that, at Trump’s direction, "plans were underway" for a fall welcome; a Russian official pointed to the controversy in the United States to explain the hesitance. On Wednesday, the president's national security advisor, John Bolton, issued a statement about the change of plans, citing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's ongoing Russia probe — not political concerns — as the reason.

"The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said.