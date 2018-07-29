New York Times publisher, Trump meet and discuss anti-media rhetoric

A.G. Sulzberger, left, and President Trump met on July 20 to discuss media coverage of the White House. (Associated Press)

President Trump met with the publisher of the New York Times to discuss media coverage of his administration, including his oft-repeated accusation that the media is the “enemy of the people,” Trump and the newspaper said Sunday.

The meeting with A.G. Sulzberger occurred July 20, the White House and Times said.

“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!”