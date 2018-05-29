Advertisement
Supreme Court allows Arkansas to enforce abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal from the Planned Parenthood affiliate in Arkansas that asked justices to reinstate a lower court order.
The Supreme Court is allowing Arkansas to put into effect restrictions on how abortion pills are administered. Critics of a challenged state law say it could effectively end medication abortions in the state. 

The justices did not comment Tuesday in rejecting an appeal from the Planned Parenthood affiliate in Arkansas that asked the court to review an appeals court ruling and reinstate a lower court order that had blocked the law from taking effect. The law says doctors who provide abortion pills must hold a contract with another physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital and who would agree to handle complications. 

The law is similar to a provision in Texas law that the Supreme Court struck down in 2016. 

Trump confirms North Korean official headed to New York

In an image from video, Kim Yong Chol, front, arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport on May 29.
President Trump confirmed early Tuesday that top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol is heading to New York for talks on an upcoming summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump tweeted: "We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!"

South Korea's Yonhap News said Tuesday it saw the name of Kim Yong Chol on the passenger list for a flight Tuesday from Beijing to Washington. The news service later reported that Kim changed his flight to go to New York on Wednesday.

George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine with low blood pressure

Former President George H.W. Bush waves to supporters as his motorcade arrives in Kennebunkport, Maine on May 20.
Former President George H.W. Bush waves to supporters as his motorcade arrives in Kennebunkport, Maine on May 20. (Evan Sisley / Associated Press)

A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old was experiencing low blood pressure and has been hospitalized. 

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted just after 2 p.m. Sunday that Bush will likely remain in the hospital for a few days. 

Bush is being treated at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. McGrath said Bush is awake, alert and not in any discomfort. 

Trump nominates anti-immigration activist to head agency for immigrants and refugees

President Trump has nominated a staunch anti-immigration activist to head the State Department agency that oversees refugee and immigration issues.

Trump says he is still hopeful of a summit with North Korea's Kim

President Trump on Friday said his administration continues to talk with North Korea, and he expressed continued hope for a summit with its leader, Kim Jong Un, a day after calling off their June 12 meeting citing North Korea’s “open hostility.”

“We’ll see what happens. It could even be the 12th,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to give the commencement address at the U.S. Naval Academy.  

“We’re talking to them now. They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it. We’re going to see what happens.”

Watch live: President Trump speaks at U.S. Naval Academy commencement

Summit cancellation gives Trump more time to ponder Mueller interview

As President Trump’s lawyer acknowledged on Thursday, the president has one less excuse to put off an interview with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III now that he has canceled his summit with North Korea’s leader.

Trump announced on Thursday that he was pulling out of the summit with Kim Jong Un, which had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor representing the president, said that frees up some time in his schedule. 

How the Supreme Court is invoking a 1925 law to restrict workers' rights today

In 1925, at the behest of New York merchants, Congress passed the Federal Arbitration Act to uphold as “valid, irrevocable and enforceable” the contracts they had negotiated for shipping and delivering goods. They agreed to settle disputes through private arbitration, which was seen as quicker and cheaper than going to court.

Moderate Republicans pushing for immigration vote give leaders until June 7 to reach a deal

Moderate Republicans are giving their colleagues until June 7 to find a legislative fix for the legal status of people brought to the country illegally as children, or they will try to use a special process to force a vote over the GOP leaders’ objections, Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) said Thursday.

Trump signs bipartisan bill rolling back some Dodd-Frank bank regulations

President Trump on Thursday signed bipartisan legislation rolling back some of the Dodd-Frank financial rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, touting another victory for his deregulatory agenda.

