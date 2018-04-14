Trump and Cohen ask judge to postpone Stormy Daniels case

A court hearing Friday of an attempt by President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to prevent federal investigators from using materials the FBI seized in searches of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week has adjourned.

Before the adjournment, lawyers for Trump and Cohen told a federal judge in New York that they believe some of the documents and devices seized from Cohen during FBI raids on Monday are protected by attorney-client privilege, and they want a chance to review the materials before prosecutors get to examine them.