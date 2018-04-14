Trump and Cohen ask judge to postpone Stormy Daniels case

Apr. 13, 2018, 6:02 p.m.
Attorneys for President Trump and his beleaguered personal lawyer Michael Cohen asked a federal judge on Friday for a 90-day suspension of the lawsuit filed against them by porn star Stormy Daniels.
The FBI raids on Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in New York on Monday are part of a criminal investigation that overlaps Daniels’ suit to void the contract that bars her from talking publicly about what she says was a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, the lawyers argued in court papers.
If the lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court proceeds without delay, Cohen would be forced to choose between defending himself in deposition testimony or exercising his 5th Amendment rights, the lawyers told Judge S. James Otero.
Apr. 13, 2018, 9:20 a.m.
A court hearing Friday of an attempt by President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to prevent federal investigators from using materials the FBI seized in searches of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week has adjourned.
Before the adjournment, lawyers for Trump and Cohen told a federal judge in New York that they believe some of the documents and devices seized from Cohen during FBI raids on Monday are protected by attorney-client privilege, and they want a chance to review the materials before prosecutors get to examine them.
Prosecutors and attorneys for Cohen and Trump appeared before U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood on Friday in Manhattan.
Apr. 13, 2018, 8:59 a.m.
As President Trump ponders retaliatory military action in Syria, his envoy to the United Nations on Friday laid out a forceful argument Friday for reining in the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Ambassador Nikki Haley addressed the U.N. Security Council in emergency session ahead of a vote called by Russia to attempt to block U.S. action.
“Washington has adopted a categorical policy to unleash a military scenario against Syria,” the Russian ambassador to the U.N., Vasilly Nebenzia, told the council. “This cannot be tolerated.”
Apr. 13, 2018, 6:12 a.m.
President Trump's personal attorney is trying to prevent the government from using materials it found in a search of his office and residence this week.
A federal prosecutor's office said there will be a hearing Friday to address a temporary restraining order sought by Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
Federal agents raided Cohen's Manhattan office and residence on Monday, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
Apr. 13, 2018, 5:33 a.m.
Republicans are gearing up their campaign to discredit former FBI chief James B. Comey ahead of his tell-all book’s release next week, but President Trump took things into his own hands on Friday morning.
In sharply pejorative terms — even by Trump’s standards — he described the man he fired as an “untruthful slime ball.”
Trump also said, “It was my great honor to fire James Comey!” Although aides originally explained the firing as a response to Comey’s mishandling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, the president later explained that the Russia investigation was on his mind when he made the decision.
Apr. 13, 2018, 4:40 a.m.
After weeks of railing against online shopping giant Amazon, President Trump signed an executive order Thursday creating a task force to study the United States Postal Service.
In the surprise move, Trump said that USPS is on "an unsustainable financial path" and "must be restructured to prevent a taxpayer-funded bailout."
The task force will be assigned to study factors including USPS pricing in the package delivery market and will have 120 days to submit a report with recommendations.
Apr. 12, 2018, 11:37 a.m.
The Trump administration is trying to ratchet up pressure to capture a Mexican drug lord who allegedly ordered the murder of an American narcotics agent more than three decades ago.
Rafael Caro Quintero was convicted and jailed in the 1985 killing of Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena of the Drug Enforcement Administration. But the convicted murderer has been free since 2013, when a Mexican judge released him from prison on a technicality.
The U.S. government reacted furiously to the release of one of Mexico’s most notorious cartel leaders, and pressured Mexican officials to find him so he can be extradited to the United States.