Trump opens door to diplomacy with North Korea

Then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in late April. (White House)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he was involved in discussions late Wednesday and early Thursday that led to President Trump's decision to pull out of a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. But, he would not say exactly which, if any, other countries were given a heads up on the decision, including South Korea.

“I don't want to get into who all we notified,” he told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, adding: “The White House will speak to that at the appropriate time.”

However, Pompeo, who met at the State Department on Wednesday with China's foreign minister, did say that he had not spoken to Chinese officials since the decision was made.