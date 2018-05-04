Trump salutes 2nd Amendment, urges NRA members to vote GOP

President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Assn. annual convention Friday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

President Donald Trump made a specific link between the sanctity of the Second Amendment and Republicans' prospects in the 2018 mid-term elections.

Trump said at the National Rifle Association annual convention that the only thing that has stood between the elimination of the Second Amendment has been conservatives in Congress "willing to fight for those rights."

He claimed that Democrats want to "outlaw guns" and said if the nation takes that step, it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they are the new form of death for "maniac terrorists."