Trump says he'll decide response to suspected gas attack in Syria within 48 hours

Apr. 9, 2018, 9:19 a.m.
- Middle East
President Trump on Monday said that he will make a “major decision” on a response to a suspected chemical weapon attack in Syria that killed scores of people — “a barbaric act,” he called it — over the next 24 to 48 hours.
“It was an atrocious attack. It was horrible,” Trump told reporters who were briefly brought into the room ahead of his Cabinet meeting at the White House. “This is about humanity… and it can’t be allowed to happen.”
Of the weekend attack near Damascus, the president added, “If it’s the Russians, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out.”
Apr. 9, 2018, 9:16 a.m.
President Trump devoted his weekly address over the weekend to his attack on California’s sanctuary laws, arguing without evidence that the state had made itself “a border-free zone where thousands of criminal aliens can roam free.”
A fact-check posted in The Times on Friday notes that the law passed last year bars officials from alerting federal immigration officials when inmates are released from a county jail. But the law carves out 800 offenses — including violent crimes and nonviolent drug offenses — where cooperation is allowed. The law also allows state prison officials to continue working with federal immigration agents on deportations.
Trump argued the state “violated the Constitution by nullifying federal law,” the subject of a still unresolved court battle between his administration and the state of California.
Apr. 9, 2018, 8:34 a.m.
Even as President Trump tries to quiet speculation that Scott Pruitt’s days in his administration are numbered, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency continues to become a bigger political liability for him.
Now the federal government’s top ethics officer is calling for the EPA to take action addressing Pruitt’s multiple alleged ethics lapses. The letter sent to the EPA from David Apol, acting director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, was notable because such letters are rarely written from Apol’s office. The New York Times first reported on the letter, which is dated April 6.
It warns the EPA appears to be inadequately addressing the various ethics issues swirling around Pruitt and “action to appropriately address any violations” may be necessary. Apol expresses particular concern about the $50 a night bedroom Pruitt rented from the wife of a top energy lobbyist on a block in Washington, D.C., where housing typically costs much more.
Apr. 8, 2018, 4:38 p.m.
U.S. and North Korean officials have engaged in secret back-channel talks and Pyongyang has committed to a summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un that will touch on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, a White House official said Sunday.
The White House said on March 8 that Trump had accepted an invitation from Kim to meet, but the government in Pyongyang did not officially confirm the meeting until now. The date and the venue have still not been set.
No sitting U.S. president has ever met with a North Korean leader, and Trump’s offer to do so without preconditions stunned American allies in the region and U.S. foreign policy veterans.
Apr. 8, 2018, 8:55 a.m.
Michael Avenatti, the newly famous lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, has more than a few things in common with President Trump.
Apr. 8, 2018, 6:49 a.m.
- White House
- Trade
- Middle East
President Trump on Sunday issued a rare direct rebuke of Vladimir Putin, blaming the Russian leader, along with Iran, for making possible a deadly chemical attack against Syrian civilians, allegedly carried out by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad.
“Big price to pay,” Trump declared on Twitter.
At least 40 people reportedly died in the attack in the town of Douma, where Syrian forces have been carrying out an offensive. Gruesome images have emerged on social media, some of them showing suffocated children. The toll, reported by Syrian opposition activists and first responders, could not be independently confirmed.
Apr. 8, 2018, 5:49 a.m.
- Trade
President Trump is suggesting China will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and that Washington and Beijing can settle disputes that have rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses.
A new Trump tweet doesn't explain why he's optimistic about resolving an escalating trade clash between the world's two biggest economies.
Trump says he and Chinese President Xi Jinping "will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade."
Apr. 6, 2018, 3:56 p.m.
Federal law enforcement authorities are in the process of seizing Backpage.com and its affiliated websites.
The websites are being seized as part of an enforcement action by the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Internal Revenue Service, according to a notice that appeared Friday afternoon on Backpage.com.
The notice didn’t characterize or provide any details on the nature of the enforcement action.
Apr. 6, 2018, 2:43 p.m.
Rep. Blake Farenthold, the Texas Republican accused of sexual harassment in a suit that led to an $84,000 taxpayer settlement to a former aide, resigned Friday after insisting for months that he would serve out his current term in Congress.
Farenthold’s decision was announced shortly before it became official, on the final day of the two-week congressional spring break.
“While I planned on serving out the remainder of my term in Congress, I know in my heart it’s time for me to move along and look for new ways to serve,” the Corpus Christi representative wrote.
Apr. 6, 2018, 2:08 p.m.
Once again, President Trump has talked about rapists in Mexico, and left consternation and confusion in his wake.
At a Thursday afternoon event in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Trump called for tighter control of the nation’s southern border and reminded his audience that when he announced his presidential candidacy in 2015 he had called Mexican immigrants “rapists.”
“Everybody said, ‘Oh, he was so tough,’ and I used the word ‘rape,’” Trump recounted. “And yesterday, it came out where, this journey coming up, women are raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before. They don't want to mention that.”