Essential Washington
Trump trades insults with leaders of France and Canada on eve of G-7 summit

President Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron in April
President Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron in April (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

It may or may not be a trade war. But it’s definitely a Twitter war. Between friends.

On the eve of the annual summit of the so-called G-7 economic powers in Quebec, President Trump traded thinly veiled insults over trade with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has worked to be one of Trump’s closest friends on the world stage — to little avail.

Trump also took a shot at another ally, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following Trudeau’s criticisms of the president’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

North Korea summit is a signature moment for Trump and his challenge to the foreign policy establishment

During his campaign, Donald Trump lashed U.S. presidents for cutting “stupid” foreign deals, alleging that they gave too much away to allies and adversaries alike, and insisted “the world is laughing at America's politicians.”

Moderate Republicans may resume push to force immigration vote after GOP compromise stalls

House Republicans emerged from a meeting Thursday morning without clear agreement on immigration legislation, opening the door for a group of moderate lawmakers to move forward with a maneuver to force a vote — over GOP leaders’ objections — on the divisive issue.

Trump grants clemency to Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence and was championed by Kim Kardashian West

President Trump on Wednesday commuted the sentence of Alice Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense whose cause was championed last week by Kim Kardashian West during a visit to the Oval Office.

Contradicting Trump, Ryan agrees there's no evidence of a campaign spy

House Speaker Paull D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), right, in Washington on May 16.
House Speaker Paull D. Ryan (R-Wis.) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), right, in Washington on May 16. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says there's no evidence that the FBI planted a “spy” in President Trump's 2016 campaign. 

The comments contradict Trump, who has insisted the agency planted a “spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win.” 

Both Ryan and House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) attended a classified briefing last month following reports that the FBI used an informant in its Russian meddling probe. Gowdy said afterward he was convinced that “the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do” and he didn't see evidence of a spy. 

Trump accuses media of spreading 'unfair' and 'vicious' rumors about the first lady's absence

(Jabin Botsford / Washington Post)

President Trump blasted "the Fake News Media" in two tweets early Wednesday for fanning speculation about First Lady Melania Trump, who hasn't been seen in public for more than three weeks following a medical procedure last month.

"The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania," Trump tweeted. "During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!"

He followed that up with a second tweet, claiming that some reporters saw Melania Trump headed to a White House meeting and withheld the information to propel conspiracy theories about her health. 

Trump congratulates gubernatorial candidate John Cox

President Trump tweeted congratulations Wednesday morning to  Republican John Cox on advancing in the race for governor. 

The multimillionaire had 26% of the vote, with 95% of precincts reporting Wednesday morning. He will face Democrat Gavin Newsom on the November ballot.

More on the California governor’s race >>

Supreme Court sidesteps abortion dispute between Trump lawyers and ACLU over teen immigrant

The Supreme Court on Monday steered around a long-pending abortion dispute between the Trump administration and ACLU lawyers over young immigrant women in custody, telling lower courts on Monday to start over in deciding the issue.

Snubbed by Super Bowl champs, Trump accuses players -- unfairly -- of being unpatriotic

(Abbie Parr / Getty Images)

President Trump was busy with his Twitter finger Tuesday morning and suggested that he was especially embarrassed by an expected snub from the vast majority of players for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, a turn that prompted him to disinvite the entire team. 

Trump decided late Monday, less than 24 hours before the visit, to hold a celebration for the Eagles without allowing the team to come. Fewer than 10 players out of a group of more than 70 eligible had been expected to attend, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Trump, in a statement and several tweets since then, tried to cast the cancellation as a dispute over the recent decision by the NFL  to require players to either stand for the national anthem or wait in the locker room. He said the White House would hold an alternate celebration for the fans “where we will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music…no escaping to the Locker Rooms!”

Trump tweets of 'Record Jobs numbers' but the actual record shows otherwise

President Trump, not for the first time, claimed early Tuesday that job creation has set a record under his watch. Even with last week’s good jobs report for May, he is still wrong. 

On Twitter the president exclaimed, “May be the best economy in the history of our country. Record Jobs numbers. Nice!”

Actually, 2.966 million jobs have been created during Trump’s first 16 months in office, since his first full month  in February 2017 — a good number but nearly 500,000 fewer jobs than the 3.452 million jobs created in the final 16 months under President Obama. 