U.S. sanctions powerful Venezuelan official on eve of presidential election

The Trump administration announced sanctions Friday on a powerful Venezuelan official and his family on the eve of the troubled South American country’s presidential election.
Diosdado Cabello, head of the ruling Socialist Party, and his wife and brother were blacklisted by the Treasury Department. It accused them of illegally enriching themselves through drug trafficking, money-laundering and embezzlement of state funds.
Cabello or his representatives own 14 properties and three firms in New York and Florida that authorities can seize as part of the sanctions, the Treasury Department said.
The Mexican government has lodged a complaint with the U.S. State Department over President Trump's recent assertion that some immigrants living in the United States illegally are "animals."
A letter sent to the State Department on Thursday criticized Trump for disrespecting human rights, according to a statement from Mexico’s Foreign Ministry.
The letter said that “the assertions of the U.S. president are absolutely unacceptable,” according to the statement.
The Trump administration is ratcheting up sanctions on Iran following the president’s withdrawal from the 2015 international accord that curbed Tehran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons.
The Treasury Department on Thursday blacklisted two individuals and five companies in the Middle East, Africa and Europe that it said were financing the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group based in Lebanon.
The sanctions mean any assets that the persons or companies might have in the United States or in U.S. institutions will be frozen, and Americans cannot do business with the targets.
President Trump distanced himself Thursday from a controversial remark made by his national security advisor, John Bolton, that figured in North Korea’s threat to cancel the summit meeting planned for June, and said preparations for the meeting were continuing.
Trump also implied that China’s President Xi Jinping may be trying to influence the North Koreans to take a harder line with the U.S., perhaps in response to U.S. pressure on trade.
Bolton recently suggested that North Korea should follow the model of Libya, which over a decade ago abandoned its effort to build nuclear weapons. The example was sure to anger North Korean officials, who know that Libya’s leader, Moammar Kadafi, lost his job and his life a few years after he gave up his nuclear program.
President Trump claimed again in a tweet on Thursday that his campaign was “spied on” by the FBI, drawing a comparison with the Watergate break-in.
The latest tweet builds on a claim Trump made previously, without evidence, that President Obama had ordered his phones tapped.
In this case, Trump is quoting a former federal prosecutor and columnist for the conservative magazine National Review, Andrew McCarthy, whose appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning follows a lengthy New York Times report about the Russia investigation.
In an apparent swipe at President Trump, his fired secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, warned Wednesday that “going wobbly” on truth endangers American democracy.
Tillerson, a former Texas oil executive who Trump dismissed in March via Twitter, delivered the commencement address at the Virginia Military Institute.
"If we do not as Americans confront the crisis of ethics and integrity in our society among our leaders in both public and private sector, and regrettably at times in the nonprofit sector,” Tillerson told the graduates, “then American democracy as we know it is entering its twilight years."
The Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday recommended that the full Senate confirm President Trump's nominee to lead the CIA.
The panel voted 10-5 in favor of Gina Haspel in a closed session.
Haspel had already picked up Democratic support and appears on a path to confirmation. The full Senate is expected to vote on her nomination as early as this week.
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, announced Tuesday that he’ll support Gina Haspel’s nomination as CIA director, a decision that will likely assure her confirmation.
Haspel has been a controversial choice, largely because she once ran a secret prison in Thailand where terrorism suspects were waterboarded after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Warner said deciding how to vote on Haspel was a “difficult decision,” but he appreciated her recent letter that included more definitive criticism of the CIA’s interrogation program, which was ended years ago.